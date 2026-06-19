Nuvo Launches RHTP Application Support for Rural Providers Seeking Maternity Care Funding

Nuvo's RHTP support package simplifies the RHTP application process

AVENTURA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the October 30, 2026, Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) commitment deadline approaching, Nuvo Intl Group Inc. announced today that it is offering eligible rural hospitals, clinics, and OB practices a ready-made application support package to help pursue federal funding for at-home pregnancy monitoring using INVU™.

The support package is designed to simplify the application process for providers seeking to expand access to maternity care in rural communities. The Nuvo RHTP support package includes a clinical evidence file, sole-source procurement support materials, a ready-to-use budget template, and state-specific eligibility guidance. Rather than starting from scratch, providers can work with Nuvo's team to assemble the documentation needed to support a timely submission.

"Remote fetal monitoring has the potential to fundamentally change outcomes for high-risk pregnancies in underserved communities. INVU™ gives clinicians the ability to maintain continuous oversight of their most vulnerable patients without requiring those patients to travel for every monitoring session — that is a meaningful clinical advance, and the RHTP creates a real opportunity to bring it to the populations who need it most," said Dr. Nadav Schwartz, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of Obstetrical Imaging at the University of Pennsylvania and member of Nuvo's Advisory Board.

How to Get Started

Providers interested in pursuing RHTP funding can contact Nuvo through their website at nuvocares.com to request the application support package. Nuvo's team will assess eligibility, identify the relevant state program pathway, and provide documentation to support submission.

2026 Deadline for Submissions

RHTP is a $50 billion federal program focused on strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure, with maternity care identified as a key priority. While program structures vary by state, funds must be formally committed by October 30, 2026. Because many state review cycles can take 60 to 120 days, there is a critical window for providers seeking to submit projects in time for consideration.

"We built this support package because we kept hearing the same thing from rural providers: they knew funding was available, but the paperwork felt overwhelming," said Laurence Klein, CEO of Nuvo. "Our goal is to remove that barrier and help qualified providers move quickly from interest to application."

A Clear Fit for Maternal Care

Access to maternity care remains a significant challenge across rural America. One in three U.S. counties has no OB provider or birthing facility, roughly 500,000 rural births occur each year, and rural maternal mortality rates remain significantly higher than in urban areas. For patients who require fetal monitoring, limited local access often means traveling long distances for routine care.

INVU™ directly addresses this gap. The FDA-cleared wearable solution enables pregnant women to perform clinical-grade fetal monitoring from home or work, under remote supervision by their care team. For rural providers, INVU™ offers a practical way to extend maternity care capacity, reduce avoidable travel, and support earlier clinical intervention when monitoring is needed.

Deployed and Ready Within Weeks

Nuvo's model is built for rapid deployment. Once a provider is approved and contracted, Nuvo supports staff training, patient onboarding, and integration into existing clinical workflows and health record systems. Most sites can begin seeing patients within two to four weeks.

Real-world use of INVU™ has shown meaningful operational and patient-access benefits, including reduced appointment time, high rates of monitoring completion from home or work, fewer unnecessary emergency visits through remote triage, and strong provider satisfaction.

About Nuvo Intl Group Inc.



Nuvo Intl Group Inc. is a pioneering healthcare company focused on transforming pregnancy care through wearable monitoring and data-driven insights. Its flagship platform, INVU™, is the first FDA-cleared wearable solution for remote maternal and fetal monitoring, enabling clinicians to extend pregnancy care beyond the clinic and into the home.

For more information, visit nuvocares.com or contact marketing@nuvocares.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvo-launches-rhtp-application-support-for-rural-providers-seeking-maternity-care-funding-302804450.html

SOURCE Nuvo Intl Group Inc