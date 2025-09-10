Nuvig Therapeutics Appoints David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and James Mackay, Ph.D., as Independent Board Chair

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#autoimmunediseases--Nuvig Therapeutics, Inc. (“Nuvig”) a privately held biotechnology company developing novel immunomodulatory therapeutics for patients with inflammatory autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors and James Mackay, Ph.D., as Independent Board Chair.

“David's systematic approach and track record in successfully guiding biotechnology companies through critical growth stages, alongside his extensive knowledge in life sciences, finance, and business development, position him to lead Nuvig through its next phase of development,” said Pamela Conley, Ph.D., Nuvig's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “We are equally pleased to announce that James Mackay now serves as Independent Chair of the Board. Together, their leadership will be invaluable as we advance NVG-2089 in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and broaden the reach of our BESTech™ platform into additional autoimmune indications.”

“I am thrilled to join Nuvig at such an important stage in the company’s development,” said Dr. Woodhouse. “With NVG-2089, we have the potential to deliver a potent, patient-friendly alternative to IVIg that is scalable, consistent, and precisely engineered. I look forward to working closely with Pam, James, the Board, and our talented team to bring this important therapy to patients and to more broadly leverage the BESTech platform’s capabilities to advance multiple new treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

Dr. Woodhouse brings more than 23 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, as a scientist and expert in strategy, finance, and capital development for growing biotechnology companies. Prior to Nuvig, he was Chief Executive Officer and a director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., where he guided the company through multiple clinical milestones and strategic partnerships. Before becoming CEO, Dr. Woodhouse was NGM’s Chief Financial Officer for more than three years. Previous to NGM, he was Managing Director in the healthcare investment banking group and co-head of biotechnology investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Earlier in his career, David worked at Dynavax Technologies and as a research assistant at Amgen Inc. Dr. Woodhouse holds a B.A. in pharmacology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an M.B.A. from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Ph.D. in molecular pharmacology from Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Mackay is a veteran biotechnology executive with expertise spanning drug development, corporate strategy, and building high-performing teams. He is currently CEO of Kateran Consulting and has held multiple leadership roles across the industry, including CEO roles at Ardea Bioscience and Aristea Therapeutics as well as numerous executive positions at AstraZeneca.

About NVG-2089

NVG-2089 is an engineered Fc fragment designed to precisely target type II Fc receptors and mimic the key immunomodulatory mechanisms of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), the current standard of care for a range of autoimmune diseases. When NVG-2089 binds to its target, it upregulates the inhibitory receptor FcγRIIb, expands regulatory T cells, and downregulates multiple inflammatory pathways. Unlike plasma-derived IVIg, NVG-2089 is produced recombinantly, offering the potential for improved consistency, scalability, and patient convenience. By selectively engaging anti-inflammatory pathways without broadly suppressing the immune system, NVG-2089 is being developed as a next-generation alternative to IVIg with the goal of addressing its limitations in supply, tolerability, and administration burden.

About Nuvig Therapeutics

Nuvig Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precisely engineered Fc-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead candidate is NVG-2089, an engineered Fc fragment that is designed to mimic the binding of sialylated IgG to type II Fc receptors. Nuvig’s BESTech™ platform builds on this approach to create multi-functional biologics that can be applied across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory indications. Nuvig is based in Menlo Park, California, and backed by leading life science investors. For more information, please visit www.nuvigtherapeutics.com.

Corporate: info@nuvigtx.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com