Nuvig Therapeutics Appoints Celia J.F. Lin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Lin joins Nuvig to advance NVG-2089 through Phase 2 studies in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and immune thrombocytopenia and shape the next wave of immunomodulating therapies from the company’s BESTech™ platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#autoimmunediseases--Nuvig Therapeutics, Inc., (“Nuvig”) a privately held biotechnology company developing novel immunomodulatory therapeutics for patients with inflammatory autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Celia J.F. Lin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lin is a physician-scientist and rheumatologist with nearly 15 years of experience leading clinical development for immunomodulating therapies in autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases across biotechnology and large pharmaceutical organizations.

“Celia’s deep clinical, development, and regulatory experience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, along with her background as a practicing rheumatologist, make her an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nuvig Therapeutics. “She joins Nuvig at an important time, as we execute our Phase 2 clinical studies for NVG-2089 and prepare to expand our development pipeline. Her expertise will be invaluable as we advance our lead program and broaden the reach of our BESTech™ platform across a range of autoimmune indications.”

“I’ve spent my career developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and, as a rheumatologist, I’ve seen how even the best available treatments can leave patients with significant burdens and limitations,” said Dr. Lin. “What drew me to Nuvig is its precisely engineered approach to rebalancing immune function through engagement of the body’s own regulatory pathways without broad immunosuppression. NVG-2089 is designed to reproduce the key anti-inflammatory mechanisms of IVIg in a consistent, scalable form, and the company’s BESTech platform extends that biology to create multi-functional antibodies that can restore immune homeostasis across a broad range of autoimmune diseases.”

Dr. Lin most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Santa Ana Bio, where she defined and led development strategy for a pipeline of preclinical novel immunology programs. Previously, as Chief Medical Officer at Vera Therapeutics, she directed global clinical development, clinical operations, medical affairs, biometrics, and regulatory functions and advanced the company’s lead immunomodulatory biologic through Phase 2 proof of concept and into Phase 3 for autoimmune kidney diseases. Earlier in her career, Dr. Lin held positions of increasing responsibility at Genentech and Amgen, where she led and supported global programs across multiple immunology and inflammation indications with experience from Ph1b through commercialization and post-approval expansion.

Dr. Lin began her career in academic medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where she remains on faculty and continues to see patients at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. She earned her M.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, completed her residency in internal medicine at Boston University, and her fellowship at UCLA and Washington University in St. Louis. She is board-certified in internal medicine and rheumatology and has authored more than 20 peer-reviewed publications.

About NVG-2089

NVG-2089 is an engineered Fc fragment designed to precisely target type II Fc receptors and mimic the key immunomodulatory mechanisms of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), the current standard of care for a range of autoimmune diseases. When NVG-2089 binds to its target, it upregulates the inhibitory receptor FcγRIIb, expands regulatory T cells, and downregulates multiple inflammatory pathways. Unlike plasma-derived IVIg, NVG-2089 is produced recombinantly, offering the potential for improved consistency, scalability, and patient convenience. By selectively engaging anti-inflammatory pathways without broadly suppressing the immune system, NVG-2089 is being developed as a next-generation alternative to IVIg with the goal of addressing its limitations in supply, tolerability, and administration burden.

About Nuvig Therapeutics

Nuvig Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precisely engineered Fc-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead candidate is NVG-2089, an engineered Fc fragment that is designed to mimic the binding of sialylated IgG to type II Fc receptors. Nuvig’s BESTech™ platform builds on this approach to create multi-functional biologics that can be applied across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory indications. Nuvig is based in Palo Alto, California, and backed by leading life science investors. For more information, please visit www.nuvigtherapeutics.com.

Corporate: info@nuvigtx.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com