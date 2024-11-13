SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nuvation Bio to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, U.K., on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. GMT.


A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel product candidates. Nuvation Bio’s portfolio of development candidates includes taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-1511 (DDC), and NUV-868 (BET). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
media@nuvationbio.com

Events Healthcare New York
Nuvation Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Policy
Trump Victory a ‘Modest Positive’ for Biopharma Industry: Analysts
November 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Editorial
Analysts Rally Around Pfizer CEO Amid Starboard Challenge
October 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin