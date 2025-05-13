Nuvation Bio to Participate in Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, and Philippe Sauvage, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 1:35 p.m. ET in New York, NY

TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. ET (virtual)

Live webcasts of each presentation will be available on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment by developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:

ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:

media@nuvationbio.com