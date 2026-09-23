Nutex Health Approved for Dual Listing on Nasdaq Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX) today announced that it has received approval to dual-list its common stock on Nasdaq Texas. Nutex Health is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company with 28 hospital facilities in 12 states, and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician network.

Trading on the Nasdaq Texas venue is expected to commence at the market open on or about Sept. 23, 2026.

The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under its current ticker symbol, "NUTX." The dual listing does not require any action by existing stockholders, and shares of common stock will remain fully fungible across both trading venues.

"We are incredibly proud to establish a trading presence on Nasdaq Texas," said Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Nutex Health Inc. "With our senior leadership and corporate headquarters firmly anchored in the Houston metropolitan area, this expands our visibility among regional institutional investors while maintaining the national and international presence of our primary Nasdaq market."

In connection with the dual listing, the Company has filed a registration statement on Form 8-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with three divisions: a Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real Estate Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops, and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 28 facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative, and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

The Real Estate division comprises real estate entities along with activities related to the development and construction of hospital facilities. The real estate entities own the land and hospital buildings which are leased to our hospital entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory and litigation uncertainty under the No Surprises Act, lawsuits filed by health insurance providers against our third-party provider in the arbitration process, sales of a substantial amount of our Common Stock by our stockholders, our obligation to issue additional shares of our common stock to former doctor owners of under construction hospitals, manipulative short seller reports, the impact of litigation and disputes, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, economic conditions, dependence on management, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the six months ended June 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

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SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.