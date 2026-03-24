Nurix Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Showcasing Depth of Research Pipeline and Scientific Leadership at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that two oral presentations and three poster presentations highlighting the breadth of its research pipeline and scientific leadership will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting, to be held April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California.

The presentations will provide additional mechanistic validation of CBL-B, Aurora kinase A (AURKA) and mutant BRAF as therapeutic targets across multiple cancer indications and will highlight the potential of Nurix’s orally bioavailable degraders to effectively suppress the oncogenic activity of these proteins in preclinical models.

Additionally, Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix Therapeutics, has been selected to speak in an AACR Advances session on induced proximity pharmacology, including targeted protein degradation. AACR Advances sessions bring together leading scientific perspectives to provide a comprehensive view of recent developments, the current state of research, and emerging challenges in the field.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Designing Effective Degrader Therapeutics: What Early Clinical Experience Has Taught Us

Speaker: Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Nurix Therapeutics

Session type: Advances in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Session title: Induced Proximity Pharmacology: Degraders and Beyond

Session date and time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT

Title: Discovery and characterization of CBL-B intramolecular glue inhibitors that increase T cell activation and suppress tumor growth

Presenter: Fred Cohen, Ph.D.

Session type: Minisymposium

Session category: Chemistry

Session title: Targeted Therapies

Session date and time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 4:30 p.m. PT

Abstract presentation #: 6733

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: NRX-4972, a selective, oral, Aurora kinase A degrader, demonstrates increased efficacy in an SCLC tumor model, and greater in vitro synergy than an AURKA inhibitor

Presenting author: Ryan Rountree, Ph.D.

Session category: Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity

Session title: Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity

Session date and time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Poster #: 5166

Title: NRX-0305, an orally bioavailable, CNS penetrant pan-mutant BRAF degrader demonstrates robust efficacy in intracranial models of melanoma brain metastasis and primary glioma

Presenting author: Sasha Borodovsky, Ph.D.

Session category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session title: Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 1

Session date and time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Poster #: 4617

Title: NRX-0305 is an orally bioavailable, pan-mutant BRAF degrader that exhibits single-agent and combination efficacy with MEKi or anti-EGFR across Class 1/2/3 BRAF-mutant cancers

Presenting author: Ya-Wen Lu, Ph.D.

Session category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session title: Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2

Session date and time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Poster #: 5801

About NX-1607

NX-1607 is an investigational first-in-class oral inhibitor of the E3 ligase Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B) being developed for immuno-oncology indications, including a range of solid tumor types. CBL-B is a cytoplasmic E3 ubiquitin ligase that negatively regulates T cell activation, making it an attractive target for immuno-oncology and offering a novel therapeutic approach to treat solid tumors. Inhibition of CBL-B in preclinical studies reverses T cell exhaustion, alleviates tumor induced immunosuppression, and may also exert direct antitumor effects. Nurix is evaluating NX-1607 in an ongoing Phase 1 trial in adults in a range of oncology indications. This study includes a thorough investigation of both dose and schedule in the Phase 1a portion. Additional information on the NX-1607 clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05107674).

About NRX-0305

NRX-0305 is a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable CNS-penetrant pan-mutant BRAF degrader that Nurix is exploring for use in oncology. Nurix has reported preclinical data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity in multiple cell line-derived and patient-derived xenograft disease models representing Class I, Class II, and Class III B-RAF mutations. Anti-tumor activity was also observed in the setting of CNS disease and treatment-resistance, suggesting the potential for utility across a broad range of solid tumor types.

About NRX-4972

NRX-4972 is a CNS-penetrant, orally bioavailable and highly selective degrader of Aurora A kinase (AURKA). AURKA is an oncogene frequently overexpressed in adult solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and pediatric cancers. Several AURKA inhibitors are effective in preclinical tumor models, but this activity has failed to translate into clinical efficacy. To address the limitations of inhibitors, Nurix has designed bifunctional targeted protein degraders of AURKA that enable removal of both enzymatic and scaffolding functions.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of a preclinical stage degrader of STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi, a clinical stage degrader of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nurix’s intention to present preclinical data from multiple programs at the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

kfortner@nurixtx.com

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com