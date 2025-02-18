Nura Bio Expands Leadership Team with C-Suite Appointments

- Lahar Mehta, M.D. named Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nura Bio, Inc. (Nura Bio), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing neuroprotective, small molecule therapies for the treatment of debilitating neurological diseases, announced today the appointments of Lahar Mehta, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, and Scott Greenberg as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Mehta and Mr. Greenberg will play key roles as Nura Bio builds a clinical pipeline across a broad range of neurological diseases.









“At Nura Bio, we have made significant progress in developing our company and pipeline,” said Shilpa Sambashivan, Ph.D., Nura Bio CEO. “We are delighted to have Lahar and Scott join our team as we enter the company’s next phase of expansion and clinical development. They will both play critical roles as we evaluate our lead SARM1 inhibitor, NB-4746, in a patient population while continuing to advance our promising preclinical pipeline.”

Lahar Mehta, M.D.

Lahar Mehta, M.D., joins Nura Bio from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, where he was Senior Vice President/Head, Global Clinical Development, leading clinical development and clinical pharmacology activities across several indications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and Wolfram syndrome. Lahar’s clinical development experience spans several neurological indications such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and migraine across multiple companies including Biogen, Amgen, and Annexon Biosciences.

Lahar earned his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis and his medical degree from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, following which he served as a General Medical Officer with the United States Navy. Lahar completed his neurology residency at the University of Utah and a fellowship in Neuroimmunology and Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Rochester.

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg brings to Nura Bio more than 20 years of experience in business development, R&D strategy, and management spanning several therapeutic areas. Scott most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Aro Biotherapeutics, a biotech company focused on the development of targeted siRNA therapies, where he led fundraising efforts, finance, and business development functions as well as corporate strategy, new product planning, and project management.

Prior to Aro, Scott was Vice President, Head of Operations at Roivant Sciences, and spent more than a decade at Celgene Corporation (acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company) in multiple roles including business development, R&D strategy, R&D project leadership, sales and marketing. He began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co. Scott completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

About NB-4746

NB-4746 is the lead asset in Nura Bio’s small molecule pipeline. NB-4746 targets SARM1, a neuronally enriched nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide hydrolase that has emerged as an important axon-intrinsic metabolic sensor and central driver of axon degeneration. Axon degeneration is an early hallmark of several neurological diseases. Halting axon degeneration early can confer significant structural and functional neuroprotection and has tremendous potential in the treatment of several neurological diseases. Preclinical studies support the potential of NB-4746 to provide broad axonal protection and functional improvement across diseases of the central, peripheral, and ocular nervous systems.

About Nura Bio

Nura Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing neuroprotective therapies for the treatment of a broad range of neurological diseases. Nura Bio’s research and early development small molecule pipeline is focused on developing therapies that halt axon degeneration and/or modulate microglial responses to degeneration and injury, with the goal of conferring neuroprotection, across diseases of the central, peripheral, and ocular nervous systems.

