Nuo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Aurix Product Exhibiting Strong Market Growth

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provided an operational and business update.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

Total revenues of approximately $1.3 million (including approximately $1,224,000 of product revenues) increased 169% over the 2025 first quarter and 20% over last year’s fourth quarter

Aurix branded product revenues were up over 30% sequentially versus 2025 fourth quarter

Net operating loss of approximately $446,000 compared to 2025’s first quarter net operating loss of approximately $745,000





Operational and Business Update

Witnessing robust demand for the Aurix product in private physician office settings

Market responding favorably to continued improvement in Medicare related reimbursement for Aurix and a vastly changed overall reimbursement landscape

Entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with initial fundings of $1.0 million designed to provide working capital as the company invests in growth and moves closer to breakeven operations





“Just over one year ago, Nuo issued our most recent press release and announced the exclusive private label distribution agreement with Smith+Nephew. It would be an understatement to describe the past 12 months and most particularly the first several months of 2026 in the advanced wound care market as anything other than dramatic,” commented David Jorden, Nuo’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer. “Fortunately, we have in Aurix, and Smith+Nephew has in its private label branded offering, a product which we believe is right for the time and the space. With the January 1st change in reimbursement for skin substitutes, interest in autologous platelet rich plasma (PRP) was immediate and vigorous. The disruption within the wound care market is substantial and has created significant uncertainty for many stakeholders including, of course, the provider community. While we have substantial confidence in the benefits available to patients seeking treatment options for non-healing chronic wounds and the wider system from effective PRP products, the disruption does not come without challenges to Nuo as we also navigate the overall market uncertainty.

“However, we believe we are very attractively positioned for long term success with potential for strong and attractive growth well into the future,” concluded Jorden. “With this financial results release, we are making the commitment to now regularly report on our progress beyond our periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. We are enthusiastic about the remainder of 2026 and look forward to sharing future developments and our related results.”

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care. Nuo’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Nuo’s market positioning, anticipated growth opportunities, path toward breakeven operations, and expectations regarding the impact of reimbursement changes on demand for Aurix products. Forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to Nuo’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Nuo’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Nuo’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Nuo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

David Jorden

djorden@nuot.com

NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 263,827 $ 548,946 Accounts receivable, net 873,669 561,667 Inventory, net 248,537 213,761 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 134,208 55,509 Total current assets 1,520,241 1,379,883 Property and equipment, net 344,906 366,315 Operating lease right of use assets 80,522 99,464 Total assets $ 1,945,669 $ 1,845,662 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 385,235 $ 436,083 Accrued expenses 593,289 493,792 Deferred revenue 311,765 300,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 78,949 76,410 Total current liabilities 1,369,238 1,306,285 Deferred revenue – long term 935,294 975,000 Notes payable 820,000 300,000 Note payable – related party 205,000 200,000 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities - 20,936 Total liabilities 3,329,532 2,802,221 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' deficit Common stock; $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,289,296 and 48,179,039 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,829 4,818 Additional paid-in capital 34,001,936 33,810,785 Accumulated deficit (35,390,628 ) (34,772,162 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,383,863 ) (956,559 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,945,669 $ 1,845,662





NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months

ended

March 31,

2026 Three Months

ended

March 31,

2025 Revenue Product sales $ 1,224,174 $ 484,381 Distribution fee revenue 77,941 - Total revenue 1,302,115 484,381 Costs of sales 452,388 121,021 Gross profit 849,727 363,360 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,296,193 1,108,507 Total operating expenses 1,296,193 1,108,507 Loss from operations (446,466 ) (745,147 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (175,282 ) (1,595 ) Other income 3,282 614 Total other income (expenses) (172,000 ) (981 ) Net loss $ (618,466 ) $ (746,128 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 48,285,303 46,816,114



