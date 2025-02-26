Nucleus Genomics Hires Romain Daguet, Award-Winning Founder and Engineer

Investment in engineering team signals Nucleus’ commitment to innovation and putting comprehensive health data in the hands of users

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus , the leader in clinical-grade DNA and health technology, today announced the hiring of Romain Daguet, an award-winning founder and software engineer as a founding member of the company’s engineering team.

Daguet has over a decade of experience scaling startups, two of which he founded. His first startup, Moop, won the Garonne Startup Competition in 2017, leading Daguet to join France’s IOT Valley, one of the largest startup ecosystems in Europe. He went on to co-found web3 agency La Guilde in 2021. Most recently, Daguet founded Pecorino Studio, a design and development studio known for working with renowned Paris record label Cercle, as well as artists, directors, and designers including Jacques, Dabeull and Cloé Bailly.

“Romain is a powerhouse talent with an impressive track record in the startup and engineering spaces, and we are fortunate to have him as a key member of our growing engineering team,” said Kian Sadeghi, CEO and Founder of Nucleus. “As we continue to build and innovate in the genetic testing space, Romain will be instrumental in empowering people with genetic data to make decisions about their health and future family.”

Daguet brings his deep entrepreneurial background, engineering prowess, and proven leadership skills to Nucleus’ engineering team alongside Savraj Singh, Chief Technology Officer, who previously served as chief technology officer at Daily Harvest and Bubble Goods. His hiring follows a number of notable recent additions at Nucleus, including Matt Lanter, co-founder of OpenStore and chief of staff at Founders Fund, and David Sloane, founder of AI health assistant app Cambrean.

“Healthcare needs beautiful, functional tools that people want to use every day, and that’s exactly what we’re building at Nucleus,” said Daguet. “It’s a pivotal time for healthcare — and Nucleus — that I’m thrilled to be part of.”

Nucleus is the world’s most advanced DNA health test and the only genetics company solely focused on health. Nucleus is designed differently from legacy DNA tests that look to the past for insights - they’re focused on the future and have made sure the platform will continuously evolve with scientific progress. For more information, visit www.mynucleus.com .

University of Pennsylvania

Nucleus restores self-agency in today’s health care system. Inspired by the loss of his cousin who died of a rare — yet preventable — genetic disease, Nucleus founder and Thiel Fellow Kian Sadeghi dropped out ofto build software to make preventable diseases a thing of the past. Nucleus’s analysis opens access to clinical-grade analyses with hospital-grade security, turning preventative health into a reality for anyone. Follow Nucleus onand

