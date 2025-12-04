NTT Scientists Contribute Fifteen Research Papers to NeurIPS 2025

NTT Research, NTT, Inc. and NTT DATA showcase foundational theory, system-level advances and enterprise-grade innovations across five major themes at premier AI conference

News Highlights:

NTT Research, NTT, Inc. and NTT DATA deliver fifteen papers at NeurIPS 2025, reflecting their respective attention to foundational research, R&D and solutions.

The papers explore understanding model behavior and representations, making models efficient and scalable, applying ML to physical sensing and advanced technologies, and securing AI through robust watermarking solutions.

Takeaways include an activation probe that can reduce compute by six orders of magnitude over standard monitoring; exposure of security vulnerabilities; a proposal to improve standard Sparse Autoencoders (SAEs); and more.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT Research, Inc. and NTT R&D, divisions of NTT (TYO:9432), and NTT DATA, Inc. announced that NTT scientists and researchers have contributed to fifteen presentations at this year’s Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS), a leading machine-learning (ML) and computational neuroscience conference. The eight papers associated with NTT Research mostly address foundational issues. The six papers generated by scientists in various NTT Inc. laboratories focus on system-level and applied-science themes. The paper from NTT DATA highlights the importance of trustworthy AI, directly relevant to enterprise adoption.

One of the three primary annual conferences in ML and AI research, NeurIPS 2025 is taking place Dec. 2-7 at the San Diego Convention Center.

“AI is becoming ubiquitous, but how these computational engines actually work remains—to a surprising degree—a mystery, which is why our scientists keep probing with fundamental questions,” NTT Research Physics of Artificial Intelligence (PAI) Group Director Hidenori Tanaka said. “At the same time, researchers must keep pace with operational challenges. Work in these domains is well represented at NeurIPS by our colleagues at NTT Inc., NTT DATA and collaborating institutions.”

The largest group of NTT-affiliated papers concern understanding and shaping model behavior, focus areas for the PAI Group. At a high level, these five papers address the question of how models think:

“Kindness or Sycophancy? Understanding and Shaping Model Personality via Synthetic Games.” NTT Research PAI Group and PHI Lab. CogInterp Workshop. Explores how LLM “personalities” such as kindness or sycophancy emerge and evolve when models are trained on synthetic game-like interactions. Introduces controlled environments for probing and shaping personality traits.

“Inference-time alignment of language models by importance sampling on pre-logit space,” NTT Computer and Data Science Labs. Probabilistic Inference Workshop. Introduces an inference-time alignment method that uses importance sampling over pre-logit activations, allowing models to adopt aligned behaviors without retraining.

Also at a foundational level, four other papers explored advances in interpretability (understanding the internal mechanisms of complex models) and representation learning (automatic discovery of useful internal features or representations of data.) The papers include:

“Gaussian Processes for Shuffled Regression.” NTT Human Informatics Lab. Exhibit Hall Poster. Develops a Gaussian Process method for regression tasks where input-output correspondences are unknown or shuffled, estimating both structure and predictions jointly.

The next five papers reflect NTT Inc.’s focus on applied science. The first two focus on efficient and distributed AI systems, and the next three on sensing, imaging and applied systems:

“LLM capable of 1-GPU inference: tsuzumi.” NTT Human Informatics Laboratories. NeurIPS talk. Presents a lightweight, high-efficiency LLM that maintains competitive performance while running on a single GPU, enabling broader accessibility and deployment.

“Learning Pairwise Potentials via Differentiable Recurrent Dynamics.” ML & Physical Sciences Workshop. NTT Communications Science Labs., Ga Tech. Presents a differentiable recurrent method to learn pairwise potentials in dynamical systems. It bridges physics-based modeling with modern ML optimization for better modeling of physical interactions.

Finally, there is the contribution from NTT DATA and other collaborators, which falls under a heading of security, provenance and trustworthiness, topics of keen concern to the enterprise customers of this division of NTT:

“With the EU AI Act mandating watermarking for all AI-generated content, the topic has become increasingly urgent,” said Shayleen Reynolds, NTT DATA director and AI lead. “This work shows that even state-of-the-art watermarking schemes can be reverse engineered, revealing significant risks for enterprises that depend on watermarking for content provenance, plagiarism detection, copyright protection, and output authenticity. The findings expose a foundational vulnerability in today’s AI trust and traceability mechanisms.”

NeurIPS 2025 marks the 39th year of this event. The multi-track interdisciplinary annual meeting includes invited talks, demonstrations, symposia, and oral and poster presentations of refereed papers. Accompanying the conference is a professional exposition focusing on machine learning in practice, tutorials and topical workshops that provide a less formal setting for the exchange of ideas.

