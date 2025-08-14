NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Reschedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release to August 19, 2025

Conference Call 8:00am ET, Wednesday August 20, 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/. The Company will host a conference call the following morning at 8:00am ET, Wednesday August 20, 2025.

The Company requires additional time to compile certain information, including recent developments, into the Form 10-Q necessary for a complete presentation, which it is unable to complete without unreasonable effort.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events. Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1-800-717-1738 or internationally +1-646-307-1865.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia.

NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression. The filing is based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and the Government of France, licensed under a data sharing agreement.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Matthew Duffy Brian Korb Co-CEO, Hope Therapeutics, Inc. Managing Partner, astr Partners Chief Business Officer, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (917) 653-5122 mduffy@nrxpharma.com brian.korb@astrpartners.com

