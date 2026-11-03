nPhase Secures $30 Million in Series D Funding to Drive Global Expansion of AI-Native Clinical Data Platform for Life Sciences

Investment will scale nPhase’s enterprise clinical data business and accelerate expansion of its Statistical Computing Environment (SCE), Unified Data Management System (UDMS), and agentic AI capabilities across the clinical data lifecycle.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--nPhase, Inc., today announced the closing of a $30 million Series D funding round led by Viking Global Investors to accelerate the company’s AI-native clinical data platform for pharmaceutical sponsors seeking to unlock the full potential of their data and power AI at scale. Viking Global Investors is an investment firm managing more than $54 billion in capital across public and private investments. The financing represents nPhase’s first equity capital raise since 2017, reflecting the company’s disciplined approach to capital management and its ability to build and expand its business without additional equity financing for nearly a decade.

“We see a significant opportunity to modernize how the life sciences industry manages and uses clinical data,” said Levi Malik, a Principal at Viking Global Investors. “nPhase combines something rare in the AI market: an established foundation in clinical research, deep understanding of regulatory requirements, and a clear vision for enterprise-scale AI. We believe this combination positions the company well for its next stage of growth.”

The funding follows the launch of the nPhase.ai clinical data platform, which unifies its Unified Data Management System (UDMS) and Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) to connect the clinical data lifecycle from study startup through regulatory submission. Today, that journey can take months and require navigating numerous disconnected systems and manual handoffs. nPhase has built a unified platform that connects the clinical data lifecycle end to end, so data becomes:

Connected from the start: Data from all sources and variety including sites, labs, patients, and digital health sensors aggregates continuously in one governed environment as it is generated, eliminating retroactive end-of-study reconciliations.

Data from all sources and variety including sites, labs, patients, and digital health sensors aggregates continuously in one governed environment as it is generated, eliminating retroactive end-of-study reconciliations. AI-ready as it arrives: Clinical data is continuously standardized, processed, and validated in near real time, replacing traditional batch workflows and enabling study teams to monitor trial safety and operational signals instantaneously.

Clinical data is continuously standardized, processed, and validated in near real time, replacing traditional batch workflows and enabling study teams to monitor trial safety and operational signals instantaneously. Submission-ready in weeks: nPhase.ai

Engineered for AI agents: With a governed, standardized foundation in place, autonomous AI agents perform high-volume operational tasks, from incoming data discrepancy flagging to draft statistical programming, while human experts maintain absolute decision authority.

“We’re proud to have earned the confidence of Viking Global Investors, whose deep expertise in life sciences and enterprise technology makes them an ideal strategic partner,” said Scott Climes, CEO of nPhase, Inc. “We’ve built the unified, governed data foundation that makes AI possible across the clinical data lifecycle. This investment will accelerate our next phase: expanding agentic AI capabilities that puts data to work through intelligent workflows. Our vision is to fundamentally transform clinical research by moving beyond managing data aggregation to intelligent execution that accelerates life-saving therapeutics to patients.”

About nPhase, Inc.

nPhase, Inc. pioneers clinical research technology that connects clinical trial and real-world data into a single foundation for clinical decision-making. Its flagship enterprise platform, nPhase.ai, unifies and governs clinical data to provide an AI-ready foundation for pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs. Through its Statistical Computing Environment and Unified Data Management System, nPhase delivers an integrated architecture spanning the entire clinical data lifecycle, from data acquisition through regulatory submission. REDCap Cloud EDC serves small and mid-size sponsors, nonprofit and academic research organizations, MedTech studies and real-world data programs. More at www.nphase.ai and www.redcapcloud.com.

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking Global Investors (“Viking”) is a global investment firm with a long-term, fundamental, research-intensive approach to investing. Viking manages more than $54 billion of capital across public and private investments. Viking has offices in Stamford, New York, London, and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Barbadora, Barbadora INK for nPhase Inc.

+1 (610) 420-3413

lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com