NOWDiagnostics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CEO Robert Weigle to share NOWDx’s vision for transforming consumer healthcare through in-home testing with results in minutes, and highlight commitment to advancing OTC and POC diagnostic products, including novel FDA-authorized First To Know Syphilis Test.

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOWDiagnostics, Inc. (NOWDx), a developer of over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests, announced today that Robert Weigle, Chief Executive Officer, will present the Company’s vision and commitment to advancing the field at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 14 at 5:00 p.m. PST.





“Consumer healthcare demands are driving rapid growth in point-of-care and over-the-counter testing markets, and NOWDx is leading this transformation with first-in-class technology that delivers in-home results in just minutes,” said Robert Weigle, CEO of NOWDx. “Our proven diagnostic platforms, designed for diverse sample types, such as blood and saliva, are breaking down barriers to accessibility and empowering individuals to take greater control of their health. With the global market for diagnostics expanding, NOWDx is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.”

NOWDx has achieved several significant milestones over the past year:

FDA marketing authorization and market launch : Received FDA marketing authorization First To Know ® Syphilis Test through the de novo pathway, distinguishing it as a novel diagnostic device in the U.S. The test is now widely accessible

: Received through the pathway, distinguishing it as a novel diagnostic device in the U.S. The test is Securing funding : Successfully raised $22.5 million

: Successfully Expanding market reach through collaborations: Announced a collaboration with Labcorp as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the First To Know Syphilis Test, enhancing its accessibility to clinicians and patients across professional and hospital settings.

“These milestones underscore NOWDx’s role as a leader in the consumer diagnostics space, setting new standards for accessibility and innovation,” Weigle added.

For more information about NOWDx and its full suite of diagnostic solutions, please visit www.nowdx.com.

About NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx)

NOWDx develops and manufactures over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests. Its patented approach enables virtually any immunological assay to be accurately performed onsite in one step using a small amount of capillary blood, yielding results in minutes. With over 75 patents issued and pending, NOWDx’s First To Know® and ADEXUSDx® product lines are available in markets worldwide. Founded in 2013, with headquarters and manufacturing in Springdale, Arkansas, NOWDx envisions a world where people have greater access to in-home testing with results in minutes. The company’s investors include Kompass Kapital Management, DigitalDx Ventures and the Labcorp Venture Fund. NOWDx is committed to changing healthcare by providing accessible, affordable, and accurate testing for all. Please visit nowdx.com for more information.

