Novotech Releases Comprehensive Report on Oncolytic Virus Therapy

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Novotech--Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech and small to mid-size pharma companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics, has released its latest report, Oncolytic Virus Therapy: Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2024. This comprehensive whitepaper analyzes the evolving landscape of oncolytic virus therapies (OVT), providing critical insights into this transformative approach to cancer treatment.

Oncolytic virus therapies utilize genetically modified or naturally occurring viruses to selectively target tumor cells and stimulate immune responses. This dual mechanism is creating new possibilities in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Key Highlights:

Global Trial Landscape: Asia-Pacific leads with 40% of OVT clinical trials, followed closely by North America and Europe, reflecting a global focus on advancing these therapies.

Pipeline Insights: Solid tumors dominate OVT research, with trials targeting cancers such as melanoma, glioblastoma, and pancreatic cancer.

Innovative Delivery Systems: Advances like nanoparticle systems and cell-based carriers address key challenges in targeting and delivery.

Combination Therapies: Integration with immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, and chemotherapy is enhancing the efficacy and scope of OVT.

Regulatory Overview: Provides guidance on navigating complex global regulatory pathways, including insights into fast-tracking approvals.

This complimentary report offers biotech and pharmaceutical companies, data-driven analysis to navigate the complexities of clinical trials and regulatory frameworks in oncolytic virus therapy.

