Novotech Recognized for Excellence in Business Expansion, Innovation, and Marketing at the 2024 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards

“We’re grateful for this recognition, which is a direct result of our team’s effort and commitment to our mission,” states Dr. John Moller, CEO, Novotech. “It’s a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together, and we look forward to continuing this momentum.”

The Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards celebrate the pharmaceutical industry’s top achievements, identifying organizations that drive progress and innovation. Novotech’s accolades reflect our proactive strategies, technological advancements, and strong international presence.

Highlights of Novotech’s Award-Winning Strategies:

Business Expansion – Novotech has significantly extended our reach through strategic acquisitions, including NCGS, EastHORN, and CBR International. These acquisitions have strengthened our operational capabilities and broadened service offerings, ensuring localized expertise in key biotech hubs. The launch of the Early Phase Strategic Delivery Unit (EP SDU) enhances trial support for biotech companies by leveraging Australia and New Zealand’s clinical excellence and regulatory efficiencies.

Innovation in Data-Driven Trials – Novotech’s innovation award reflects its adoption of advanced technologies, including AI and big data analytics, which streamline trial design and execution. Partnerships with Medidata and ObvioHealth have strengthened our capacity for virtual trials and predictive analytics, leading to better site selection, faster patient recruitment, and improved trial outcomes.

Strategic Marketing Leadership – Under the direction of Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech’s rebranding has elevated the company’s brand position as a global CRO leader. Strategic, multi-channel campaigns have increased brand recognition and positioned Novotech as a trusted partner, particularly within the US and European markets.

“I am deeply honored to accept this recognition, but it truly reflects the remarkable dedication and talent of our entire marketing organization. Their relentless effort and collaboration are what make our success possible. This award is a tribute to the passion and unity that drives us forward, proving that true marketing excellence is always the result of a collective vision and shared purpose.” - Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Global Biotech CRO of the year award, Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards 2024, 2024 Employer of Choice, 2024 Great Place to Work in the US, 2024 Brandon Hall Gold Award, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

