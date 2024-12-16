Novotech Named a Fierce CRO Award Winner in the Excellence in Clinical Trial Management and Global Operations Categories

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FierceCROawards--Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech and small to mid-size pharma companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics, today announced it was named a Fierce CRO Award winner by Fierce Biotech in the Clinical Trial Management and Global Operations categories.









“We’re grateful for this recognition, which is a direct result of our team’s effort and commitment to our mission,” said Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller. “It’s a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together, and we look forward to continuing this momentum.”

The Fierce CRO Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and innovations by Contract Research Organizations (CROs). These awards honor CROs that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in delivering high-quality research and development services. By recognizing the excellence of CROs, the awards aim to highlight the critical role they play in advancing life sciences research and improving patient outcomes.

“The Fierce CRO Awards recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Contract Research Organizations in the life sciences industry,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “This inaugural program showcases an elite class working to advance research and development and further the industry as a whole.”

This is the inaugural year of the Fierce CRO Awards. Award winners were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

Winners are featured in the Fierce CRO Report. Click here to read the report.

About Novotech

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech and small to mid size pharma companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Global Biotech CRO Award, 2024 Clinical Trials Arena Award for Excellence in Business Expansion, Marketing, and Innovation, 2024 Employer of Choice, 2024 Great Place to Work in the US, 2024 Brandon Hall Gold Award, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories.

Media

Toyna Chin

mediacontact@novotech-cro.com

USA: +1 415 364 8135