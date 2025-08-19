Novo Nordisk lowers cost of Ozempic® to $499 per month for self-paying patients, in support of patient access to authentic, FDA-approved semaglutide medicines

Offer supports access for eligible patients without insurance to FDA-approved Ozempic ® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg, the GLP-1 medicine with the broadest range of FDA-approved indications for adults with type 2 diabetes 1

For the first time, Ozempic ® is available via home delivery through NovoCare ® Pharmacy. Patients using traditional pharmacies can also access the offer through multiple ways including Ozempic.com and NovoCare.com

GoodRx is offering all strengths of Ozempic® and Wegovy® pens to eligible self-paying patients for $499 -per-month, accessible at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk announced the launch of a new offer that enables self-paying, eligible, type 2 diabetes patients access to authentic, FDA-approved Ozempic® (semaglutide) for $499 per month, as part of the company's ongoing effort to explore new collaborations and approaches to improving access to authentic semaglutide medicines. This offer is available through multiple platforms to eligible patients with a prescription for Ozempic® and aims to assist type 2 diabetes patients who may potentially face prices at or above wholesale cost that are uninsured or choose to self-pay.







"Improving access to our authentic FDA-approved treatments is central to our mission at Novo Nordisk. While Ozempic® is well covered in the US, let's not forget that there are some patients who pay out-of-pocket for this vital medicine. We believe that if even a single patient feels the need to turn to potentially unsafe and unapproved knockoff alternatives, that's one too many," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. "This is why we felt it was important to make Ozempic®, the GLP-1 with the broadest range of FDA-approved indications for adults with type 2 diabetes, more affordable to those without insurance who deserve the real thing."

Ozempic® is the GLP-1 with the most FDA-approved uses for patients with type 2 diabetes including, improvement of blood sugar, along with diet and exercise, in adults with type 2 diabetes, risk reduction of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults also with known cardiovascular (CV) disease, lowering the risk of worsening kidney disease, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to CV disease in adults who also have chronic kidney disease.1 Today, millions of people have taken Ozempic®2 in the US to help address these chronic conditions, yet there are still some without adequate coverage seeking improved access.

The offer is available through multiple platforms so that patients with a prescription for real, FDA-approved Ozempic® can access it in the way that suits them best. For the first time, Ozempic® is available through NovoCare® Pharmacy, which offers convenient home delivery, while the offer is also available via Ozempic.com and NovoCare.com .

In addition, Novo Nordisk is collaborating with GoodRx, the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., to offer both Wegovy® (for adults with obesity3) and Ozempic® (for adults with type 2 diabetes1) at $499 per month through the GoodRx platform, making this price available to eligible self-paying patients at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. The relationship with GoodRx is another example of Novo Nordisk teaming up with healthcare companies who have a shared commitment to driving access and affordability for patients seeking Novo Nordisk's authentic, FDA-approved medicines for their approved uses.

Novo Nordisk is continuing to take multiple proactive measures to keep patients aware of potentially unsafe and unapproved knockoff alternatives and informed of how to access authentic, FDA-approved medicines. More information can be found on semaglutide.com .

About NovoCare® Pharmacy



NovoCare® Pharmacy (CoAssist Pharmacy d/b/a NovoCare® Pharmacy) provides cash-paying patients with the ability to schedule shipments of certain prescriptions directly to their home. Beyond convenient home delivery, NovoCare® also supports patients with benefit verification, refill reminders, and access to live support from a NovoCare® case manager. More information about NovoCare® Pharmacy is available at NovoCare.com.

What is Ozempic®?

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used:

along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease

to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease

It is not known if Ozempic® is safe and effective for use in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic ® and medicines that work like Ozempic ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic and medicines that work like Ozempic caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Ozempic® if you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Ozempic® if:

you or any of your family have ever had MTC or if you have MEN 2

you are allergic to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic®. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?"

Before using Ozempic®, tell your health care provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas

have a history of diabetic retinopathy

have severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems with digesting food

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. It is not known if Ozempic® will harm your unborn baby or pass into your breast milk. You should stop using Ozempic® at least 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and other medicines to treat diabetes, including insulin or sulfonylureas.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Ozempic ® and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Ozempic and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back changes in vision. Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic ®

Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic ® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include : dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery

Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. : dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions. Stop using Ozempic ® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Ozempic and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Ozempic® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your health care providers that you are taking Ozempic® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Ozempic® may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Ozempic®.

About Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg

What is Wegovy®?

WEGOVY® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

that may help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® is safe and effective for use in children under 12 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®? Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy®

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

have or have had depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Wegovy® passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration

severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

increased heart rate. Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you

food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Learn more at semaglutide.com.

