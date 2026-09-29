Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - September 28, 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 September 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 21 September, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 19,415,000 5,829,922,946 21 September 2026 250,000 267.41 66,853,084 22 September 2026 250,000 258.30 64,575,341 23 September 2026 220,000 256.17 56,357,077 24 September 2026 240,000 250.42 60,101,974 25 September 2026 245,000 253.19 62,031,620 Accumulated under the programme 20,620,000 6,139,842,042

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 49,419,876 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 25 September 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 35,379,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 280.95 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 9,939,842,031.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we’ve combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people’s lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we’re working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce (US)

+1 640 230 0276

axeu@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 58 / 2026

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