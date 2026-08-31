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Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 | 
2 min read

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 August 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 24 August, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement15,170,000 4,590,476,842
24 August 2026210,000301.8763,393,359
25 August 2026210,000306.0064,259,374
26 August 2026210,000308.6064,805,405
27 August 2026210,000296.8962,346,025
28 August 2026210,000297.1162,392,810
Accumulated under the programme16,220,000 4,907,673,815

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 45,019,876 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 28 August 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 30,979,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 281.08 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 8,707,673,805.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown 
+45 3079 9289 
globalmedia@novonordisk.com 

 		Liz Skrbkova (US) 
+1 609 917 0632 
USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com 

 
Investors: 
Michael Novod 
+45 3075 6050 
nvno@novonordisk.com 

 		Sina Meyer  
+45 3079 6656  
azey@novonordisk.com 

 
Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613 axeu@novonordisk.com 

 		Ida Schaap Melvold 
+45 3077 5649 
idmg@novonordisk.com   
Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin 
+45 3079 1471 
cftu@novonordisk.com  

Mads Berner Bruun 
+45 3075 2936 
mbbz@novonordisk.com 

 
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US) 
+1 609 613 0568 
fptr@novonordisk.com 

 

Company announcement no. 53

Attachments


Europe
Novo Nordisk
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