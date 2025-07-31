SUBSCRIBE
Novavax to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

July 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:



Date:

August 6, 2025

Time:

8:30 a.m. U.S. ET

URL to register phone:

Register Here

Dial-in number:

(888) 880-3330 (Domestic) or



(+1) (646) 357-8766 (International)

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
  • Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay details:



Date:

Available starting at 11:30 a.m. U.S. ET, August 6, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, August 13, 2025

Dial-in number:

(800) 770-2030 (Domestic) or



(+1) (609) 800-9909 (International)

Passcode:

3041984#

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events, until September 5, 2025

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts: 

Investors

Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

844-264-8571

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-report-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-august-6-2025-302516855.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Maryland Earnings
