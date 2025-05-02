Novavax to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Details of the event and replay are as follows:
Conference call details:
Date:
May 8, 2025
Time:
8:30 a.m. U.S. ET
URL to register phone:
Dial-in number:
(800) 836-8184 (Domestic) or
(+1) (646) 357-8785 (International)
Webcast:
- Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
- Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
- To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Replay details:
Date:
Available starting at 11:30 a.m. U.S. ET, May 8, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, May 15, 2025
Dial-in number:
(888) 660-6345 (Domestic) or
(+1) (646) 517-4150 (International)
Passcode:
88407#
Webcast:
ir.novavax.com/events, until June 7, 2025
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company's core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Giovanna Chandler
202-709-5563
media@novavax.com
