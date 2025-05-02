Novavax to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:



Date: May 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. ET URL to register phone: https://emportal.ink/43UHjFq Dial-in number: (800) 836-8184 (Domestic) or



(+1) (646) 357-8785 (International) Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events

Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.

Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay details:



Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. U.S. ET, May 8, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, May 15, 2025 Dial-in number: (888) 660-6345 (Domestic) or



(+1) (646) 517-4150 (International) Passcode: 88407# Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until June 7, 2025

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company's core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors



Luis Sanay, CFA



240-268-2022



ir@novavax.com

Media



Giovanna Chandler



202-709-5563



media@novavax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-report-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-may-8-2025-302443439.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.