SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Novavax to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

May 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:



Date:

May 8, 2025

Time:

8:30 a.m. U.S. ET

URL to register phone:

https://emportal.ink/43UHjFq

Dial-in number:

(800) 836-8184 (Domestic) or



(+1) (646) 357-8785 (International)

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
  • Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay details:



Date:

Available starting at 11:30 a.m. U.S. ET, May 8, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, May 15, 2025

Dial-in number:

(888) 660-6345 (Domestic) or



(+1) (646) 517-4150 (International)

Passcode:

88407#

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events, until June 7, 2025

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company's core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors 

Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-report-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-may-8-2025-302443439.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Maryland Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage. Hand put money to golden stack of coins, meaning income from investment. Concept of business strategy, investment, development, market, finance.
Earnings
Lilly’s Revenue Leaps 45% Thanks to Zepbound, Mounjaro, Of Course
May 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Paying double wages or giving double money, greed and lust, double work for double wages, one person splitting into two and claiming both
Deals
Novartis Strikes on M&A, Leading a Line of Big Pharmas With Cash to Spend
April 30, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK Optimistic About M&A Prospects Despite Trump Tariff Threats
April 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac