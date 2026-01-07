SUBSCRIBE
Novavax to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:

Presentation

Date:

                    Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time:

                    4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:

                    San Francisco, CA

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts: 

Investors

Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Yvonne Sprow

240-720-7804

media@novavax.com

