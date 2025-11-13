SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Novavax to Participate in 2025 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference:

Fireside Chat



Date:

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time:

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Location:

London, United Kingdom

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts:

Investors

 Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Yvonne Sprow

240-720-7804

media@novavax.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-302612198.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Events Maryland
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie