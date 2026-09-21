NovAccel Expands U.S. Presence to Advance Global Actinium-225 Supply

TSUCHIURA, Japan, Sept. 21, 2026 (BIOSPACE) -- Following the Company’s September 9 announcement in Japan, NovAccel, Inc. (Headquarters: Ibaraki Prefecture, hereinafter “NovAccel”), a company developing RiSA (Radio-isotope production Superconducting Accelerator), a proprietary compact superconducting accelerator for the manufacturing of medical radioisotopes, today announced the establishment of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, NovAccel Isotopes Inc., as part of its strategy to expand in North America and support the development of a reliable global supply of actinium-225 (Ac-225).

Arnaud Lesegretain has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of NovAccel Isotopes Inc. and will also serve as NovAccel’s Chief Commercial and Business Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. He will lead the Company’s U.S. strategy, commercial and business development, customer engagement, operational build-out and strategic global partnerships with U.S. and global radiopharmaceutical developers. Over time, the U.S. entity is also expected to support the build-out of manufacturing and supply capabilities in the U.S.

Takashi Mizukami has been appointed Director and Chief Strategy Officer. He will contribute strategic leadership across business development, supply-chain partnerships and global growth initiatives as NovAccel scales its platform.

Profiles of New Directors

Arnaud Lesegretain / Director, Chief Commercial and Business Officer, and CEO, NovAccel Isotopes Inc.

Career Summary: A seasoned biopharma executive with extensive experience in oncology and radiopharmaceuticals, he served in various Commercial and R&D leadership positions at major international pharmaceutical companies. He was a Vice President of R&D Oncology at Daiichi Sankyo from 2016 to 2023, appointed CEO of Orano Med in 2024, and joined NovAccel in 2026. He holds an MBA and an MMSc from Harvard University and is based in New Jersey, USA.

Comment: “I am honored to join the very talented team at NovAccel. With its distinctive scientific expertise and world-class technology, NovAccel has the potential to play a leading role in building a reliable and scalable global supply of Actinium-225, a critical isotope for the rapidly advancing field of targeted alpha therapies. I look forward to working with the team and our partners to translate this technology into broader access to innovative cancer treatments and meaningful benefits for patients worldwide.”

Takashi Mizukami / Director and Chief Strategy Officer

Career Summary: Graduated from the University of Tokyo and joined a general trading company (currently Sojitz Corporation). For over 20 years, he was involved in various fields, primarily resource business, leading new business development, M&A, and the formation of overseas joint ventures. Most recently, he led critical mineral supply chain projects contributing to economic security.

Comment: “I was deeply impressed by NovAccel’s vision and innovative technology, which will have a significant impact on the future of healthcare and society, and I am honored to join the board. I am fully committed to executing strategic business development and global growth strategies, leveraging the expertise in new business development, overseas JV formation, and supply chain establishment to the fullest extent.”

Comments From CEO and External Director

Satoru Yamashita, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer, NovAccel Inc.

“Until now, NovAccel has concentrated on establishing the technology to produce Ac-225. As NovAccel advances preparations for operations at the Hiroshima facility in 2027, the challenge ahead of us is to build the capability to deliver the Ac-225 to those who need it. Arnaud will take on that work. Through his tenure as CEO of Orano Med and a senior position at Daiichi Sankyo's U.S. organization, he has come to know the science, the regulatory landscape and the commercial realities alike, and I am confident he will prove a tremendous asset to NovAccel. Takashi has already brought to bear the experience and capability he built at a trading house, in Japan and overseas. He will now take responsibility for some foundational aspects of our business strategy, such as procurement and transport of critical materials and construction management of our own facilities. Under this new leadership team, we will continue to move forward, step by step, toward delivering actinium-225 from Japan to patients around the world.”

Tomotaka Goji, Managing Partner, UTEC (lead investor)

“UTEC led NovAccel's seed round in July 2025 and participated again in the post-seed round this May. Over that period, the company has built out its feedstock supply chain, demonstrated high-purity Ac-225 extraction, and progressed the accelerator manufacturing facility, moving faster in each case than we had anticipated. What is tested next, in our view, is execution at scale: getting that supply into the hands of the drug developers who need it. We believe NovAccel now has the leadership it needs for this next stage. As lead investor, we will continue to support the company so that Japan can lead the world in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing.”

About NovAccel Isotopes, Inc.

NovAccel Isotopes Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of NovAccel Inc., was incorporated in Delaware in July 2026. The company will support NovAccel’s business development, customer engagement, and future medical radioisotope supply activities in the United States.

About NovAccel, Inc.

NovAccel, Inc. is a deep-tech company developing a proprietary compact superconducting accelerator for the manufacturing and commercialization of medical radioisotopes. NovAccel was established in June 2024 and is headquartered at Tsuchiura City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. Its founding team includes some of the world leaders in the fields of nuclear physics and accelerator technology.

Media and other inquiries

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