NORDIC GROUP B.V. THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY NORDIC PHARMA, INC. (U.S.), ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF AUTHORIZED GENERIC OF Maxitrol® (Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates and Dexamethasone Ophthalmic Suspension)

BERWYN, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., announced a partnership with Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare company, to launch an authorized generic of Maxitrol® (Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates and Dexamethasone Ophthalmic Suspension), which treats and relieves bacterial eye infections.

Maxitrol® and generic equivalents had annual sales of $20.8 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data, as of January 2025.

"Today marks the culmination of months of work to bring this exciting new authorized generic to the marketplace. This product is a great addition to our generic portfolio, providing patients another affordable prescription option," said Thomas Sammler, VP Commercial Operations.

About Nordic Group B.V.



Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.



Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

About Harrow



Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Safe Harbor



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's business developments and the implementation of Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma, and other factors that could affect Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's business and financial performance. Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

