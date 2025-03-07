Nona Biosciences Integrates Cutting-Edge AI Technology to Enhance Its Fully Human Antibody Platform, Accelerating Antibody Discovery Across Key Therapeutic Areas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), today announced to unveil its innovative AI-assisted drug discovery engine, Hu-mAtrIxTM. This new platform, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, integrates seamlessly with the company’s proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform, aiming to accelerate antibody discovery across multiple key therapeutic areas, including neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, and more.

Nona’s cutting-edge technology platform enables a fully integrated antibody discovery from protein design and single cell-based antibody screening to next-generation sequencing, antibody modeling and engineering. The Hu-mAtrIxTM platform is designed to significantly shorten discovery timelines, increase efficiency, and improve the overall success rate of antibody drug development by introducing a creative paradigm of antibody discovery empowered by AI and automation technologies.

Hu-mAtrIxTM offers integrated solutions to identify the best antibodies with high efficiency. It allows the exploration of large libraries of human antibody sequences to identify the best sequence with the desired target specificity and binding affinity. Furthermore, it can predict the key antibody properties such as stability, manufacturability and immunogenicity, mitigating development risks in the early stages of discovery.

In addition, Nona Biosciences is developing a new AI model to expand its core technology platform HCAb PlusTM. The new model leverages the unique capabilities of its HCAb Harbour Mice®, the industry’s leading fully human heavy-chain-only transgenic mouse platform, and the proprietary HCAb dataset, to push the boundaries of antibody discovery, enabling the identification of rare, highly specific antibodies with greater precision and efficiency.

“We are excited to introduce the Hu-mAtrIxTM platform, an assistant tool to complement and enhance our existing antibody discovery solutions,” said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Chairman of Nona Biosciences. “By combining our proprietary Harbour Mice® with the power of AI, we are addressing key challenges in drug discovery—reducing time-to-market, increasing the likelihood of successful candidates, and providing our partners with more targeted therapeutic options.”

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing a total solution from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com .

