Nomination Committee for Senzime Annual General Meeting 2026

November 4, 2025 | 
UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - A Nomination Committee consisting of shareholder representatives has been established for Senzime AB (publ.) in accordance with the principles adopted by the annual general meeting held on May 19, 2025.

Members of the Nomination Committee are:

  • Adam Dahlberg, representing the Crafoord family and Crafoord Foundation

  • Gabriel Urwitz, representing Segulah AB, Segulah Venture and Segulah Medical Acceleration

  • Fredrik Rapp

The Nomination Committee is assigned to prepare proposals regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors, remuneration to Auditor and Board, and prepare proposals for principles for the composition and instructions regarding work of the nomination committee in preparation for the annual general meeting held in 2027.

The Nomination Committee represents approximately 34 percent of the total voting rights of Senzime AB based on the ownership structure as of September 30, 2025.

Shareholders wishing to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee may do so by sending an e-mail to: valberedning@senzime.com

The next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Senzime will be held on May 19, 2026, in Uppsala.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

