NÖK Therapeutics to Present Long-Term Clinical Data at the 11th Annual Innate Killer Summit

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NÖK Therapeutics, Inc. (“NÖK” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing autologous Natural Killer (“NK”) cell immunotherapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Robert Lewis, will participate as a featured speaker at the 11th Annual Innate Killer Summit, taking place March 24–25, 2026, in San Diego, California.

The Innate Killer Summit is a leading global forum focused on advancing NK-cell therapies across oncology and autoimmune diseases, convening biotechnology leaders, investors, and academic experts to discuss clinical progress, innovation, and commercialization strategies.

Mr. Lewis will participate in the CEO Think Tank panel on March 24, addressing key inflection points in innate immunotherapy, including clinical development challenges, investment dynamics, and the future direction of NK-cell platforms.

In addition, Mr. Lewis will deliver a featured presentation titled:

“Durable Long-Term Survival Following Autologous NK-Cell Consolidation in Multiple Myeloma: Phase I Data with Extended Follow-Up.”

The presentation will highlight:



Sustained long-term survival outcomes in ASCT-eligible multiple myeloma patients

Durable responses in high-risk patient populations

Advancement toward Phase II development, including multi-center expansion and combination strategies



These findings represent one of the longest follow-up datasets reported for autologous NK-cell therapy and support NK-cell consolidation as a differentiated approach in multiple myeloma.

NÖK’s platform is designed to address key challenges in cell therapy by enabling treatment without lymphodepleting chemotherapy , preserving host immune function, and supporting outpatient administration, with the goal of expanding patient access while maintaining durable clinical responses.

“We are pleased to present our long-term clinical data at the Innate Killer Summit,” said Robert Lewis, CEO of NÖK Therapeutics. “Our results continue to support the potential for autologous NK-cell therapy to deliver durable outcomes with a favorable safety profile as we advance toward Phase II.”

About NÖK Therapeutics, Inc.

NÖK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing autologous NK-cell immunotherapies for oncology. Its platform is designed for administration without lymphodepleting chemotherapy, preservation of immune function, and outpatient delivery.

NÖK Media/Investor Contact:

Shane Hackett

MarketLeverage, LLC

shane@marketleverage.com