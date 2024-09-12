Noetik Selected to Participate in the 2024 AWS Generative AI Accelerator

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--NOETIK, an AI-native biotech company leveraging self-supervised machine learning and high-throughput spatial data to develop next-generation cancer therapeutics, announced today that it has been selected for the second cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator. Launched by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), the AWS Generative AI Accelerator identifies top early-stage startups that are using generative AI to solve complex challenges and help them scale and grow. Participants will access AWS credits, mentorship, and learning resources to further their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and grow their businesses.









Participating in the AWS Generative AI Accelerator will support Noetik’s efforts to build and scale state-of-the-art generative models to discover and develop precision cancer therapeutics. As described in a recent technical report, Noetik has developed a custom vision transformer model called OCTO trained on proprietary human data generated in-house. OCTO aims to answer the question of “which drug, for which patients” and operate as a discovery engine both to identify the next generation of cancer therapeutics and predict clinical response.

After completing a $40M Series A financing, Noetik now aims to increase the scale of both its data and models, critical milestones to enable the models to learn biology deeply and accurately enough to discover precision cancer therapies. Noetik’s first models are already an order of magnitude larger than the first AlphaFold models, and have demonstrated a significant understanding of cancer and immune biology. The team aims to increase model size and GPU utilization by 10-50x this year. Collaborating with AWS as part of the Generative AI Accelerator cohort will enable Noetik to tackle technical challenges to push the limits of scale and build highly advanced foundation models of cancer biology.

“Being admitted into the AWS Generative AI Accelerator is an incredible opportunity. Our models are already far beyond the scale of most AI in the Biological sciences, and we look forward to leveraging AWS’s cutting-edge technology and deep expertise to push the limits on model scale and the impact these models can make for cancer patients,” said Lacey Padron, Chief Technology Officer of Noetik.

All 80 global participating startups will be invited to attend and showcase their solutions to potential investors, customers, partners, and AWS leaders in December at re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas.

“This new generation of startups is at the forefront of a transformative new wave, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with artificial intelligence while bringing exciting new solutions to market,” said Jon Jones, Vice President of Go-to-Market at AWS and executive sponsor of the program. “Expanding the cohort for our Generative AI Accelerator is a testament to the potential we see for startups to usher in new innovations for customers in an increasingly AI-driven world. AWS is committed to fostering groundbreaking technologies and supporting visionary founders on their journey to solve the world’s biggest challenges.”

For more information on the Generative AI Accelerator, visit https://aws.amazon.com/startups/accelerators/generative-ai.

About Noetik

Noetik is an AI-native biotechnology company. By harnessing the potential of self-supervised learning and human multimodal data, Noetik aims to discover better precision therapies. The company is based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.noetik.ai/.

Nicole Snell, PhD

info@noetik.ai

For Partnership Inquiries email Shafique Virani at shaf.virani@noetik.ai