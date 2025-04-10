Noetik Names Dr. Emily Corse Executive Vice President of Therapeutics to Accelerate AI-Powered Therapeutics Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Noetik, an AI-native biotechnology company leveraging advanced machine learning and proprietary data to discover and develop precision cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Emily Corse, Ph.D. as Executive Vice President, Therapeutics. In this role, Dr. Corse will oversee Noetik’s therapeutics pipeline from discovery through translational development and into early clinical execution.









Dr. Corse brings a combination of scientific rigor, translational insight, and operational leadership across academia, pharma, and biotech. She trained under Dr. Jim Allison, a Nobel Laureate and pioneer in cancer immunotherapy, and went on to establish her own research group at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she laid the groundwork for a career dedicated to translating immune biology into impactful therapies.

“Emily is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in cancer immunotherapy. Her proven track record, coupled with her dynamic energy, clarity of vision, and relentless drive to accelerate therapies to patients, will be instrumental as Noetik moves to translate insights from frontier models of virtual cell biology into an innovative therapeutics portfolio,” said Ron Alfa, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Noetik.

Following her academic tenure, Dr. Corse held leadership roles at Roche Switzerland and Boehringer-Ingelheim, where she led cancer immunology programs spanning target validation, drug discovery and Phase 1 clinical testing. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Biology and Translation at Larkspur Biosciences, a precision oncology company where she helped shape R&D and fundraising strategy and advance the lead asset toward the clinic.

Dr. Corse’s appointment reinforces Noetik’s commitment to building a best-in-class therapeutic engine grounded in data-driven discovery and translation. Her integrated view of early drug development—from target discovery to first-in-human trial design—positions her to play a vital role in bringing forward differentiated therapies for patients with cancer.

“I’m thrilled to join Noetik at this pivotal stage,” said Dr. Corse. “The scientific foundation and platform capabilities here are the future of drug development, and the team’s drive to move quickly and thoughtfully is palpable. I look forward to helping advance a pipeline that leverages deep biology, innovative data science, and a shared urgency to make a difference for patients.”

About Noetik

Noetik is an AI-native biotechnology company. By harnessing the potential of self-supervised learning and human multimodal data, Noetik aims to discover better precision therapies. The company is based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.noetik.ai/.

Nicole Snell, Ph.D.

info@noetik.ai