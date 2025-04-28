NMS Labs Announces Appointment of Tatyana Kosheleva as Chief Financial Officer Amid Executive Team Expansion

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMS Labs, a national leader in forensic and clinical toxicology services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tatyana Kosheleva as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 28, 2025. Her appointment is part of a broader evolution of the company’s leadership team, reflecting NMS Labs’ continued investment in operational excellence, financial stewardship, and commercial growth.

Kosheleva brings more than 20 years of global financial leadership experience across the pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as CFO of Nordic Pharma, Inc., where she led key initiatives in financial infrastructure development, internal controls, strategic acquisitions, and product commercialization.

“Tatyana is a proven finance leader with deep expertise in building strong, scalable organizations,” said Dave Delia, Chief Executive Officer of NMS Labs. “Her appointment, along with other recent changes to our leadership team, positions us for our next chapter of growth and impact.”

In addition to Kosheleva’s appointment, NMS Labs recently named Dan Reed as Chief Operating Officer and Marianne Jackson as Chief Commercial Officer. These strategic changes strengthen the company’s ability to deliver exceptional client service, streamline operations, and expand its market presence.

Prior to joining NMS Labs, Kosheleva held senior roles at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, DST Global Solutions, OppenheimerFunds, and IBM. She is also Finance Chair for the Drug Information Association and holds CPA certification.

ABOUT NMS LABS

NMS Labs is a leading bioanalytical toxicology and forensic sciences laboratory providing esoteric clinical and forensic services to physicians, attorneys, the criminal justice system, clinical reference labs, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer products manufacturers. As part of our services, professionals from NMS Labs interpret our laboratory testing results to resolve client-specific issues and provide expert witness testimony and consulting support for both civil and criminal judicial proceedings.

