NKGen Biotech Expands Clinical Trial Site Network for Alzheimer’s Disease Program Across U.S. to Improve Patient Access and Support Enrollment

New sites in New Jersey, New York, and Florida broaden geographic reach and increase access for patients participating in Phase 2 trial of troculeucel in moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced the activation of three additional clinical trial sites in the United States for its ongoing Phase 2 study of troculeucel in moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The new sites include Rutgers Health in Newark, New Jersey, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Albany, New York, and K2 Medical Research in Orlando, Florida. Together, these additions expand the Company’s U.S. clinical footprint and improve geographic access for patients in the Northeast and Southeast regions.

“With these newly activated sites, we are expanding access for patients who previously had limited proximity to an active study center,” said Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen Biotech. “In particular, the addition of sites in the Northeast helps address an important geographic gap, as many interested patients in that region previously would have needed to travel significant distances to participate.”

The Company’s Alzheimer’s disease program has previously operated clinical trial sites primarily on the West Coast and in Orlando, Florida. The addition of the Northeast sites provides more convenient access for patients and referring physicians, supporting continued efforts to evaluate the investigational therapy in a broader patient population.

All three newly added sites are now active and available for patient screening and enrollment as part of the ongoing Phase 2 trial. The expanded site network is expected to enhance enrollment capacity and support continued patient recruitment across multiple regions of the United States.

“Expanding our clinical footprint is an important step as we continue to advance our Alzheimer’s program,” said Dr. Song. “Improving access to trial participation remains a key priority as we work to evaluate our investigational approach in a broader and more diverse patient population.”

The Company noted that clinical trial enrollment is influenced by multiple factors, including patient eligibility and regional referral patterns. While the expanded site network is expected to enhance enrollment capacity, there can be no assurance regarding the timing or rate of patient recruitment.

Additional information on the trial, including contact details for the activated sites, can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov at: NCT06189963.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated timing and content of its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other public disclosures; the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. Additional risks include uncertainties related to the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest in NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd., including risks regarding the future performance of NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s operations, personnel, and technologies, potential challenges in realizing expected synergies and cost savings, and risks that the Company may not achieve the anticipated strategic, financial, or operational benefits of the acquisition on the expected timeline or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings.” Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)

SVP, Corporate Affairs

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

External Contacts:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com