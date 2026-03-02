Nkarta to Participate in March 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

March 2, 2026

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Boston, MA

9:10 a.m. EST – fireside chat



March 10, 2026

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Miami, FL

10:40 a.m. EDT – fireside chat



A simultaneous webcast of both events will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com .

