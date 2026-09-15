Nix Biosensors Closes Series A to Bring Hydration Data to Consumer Health Platforms

Funding fuels Nix's next phase of growth, including the development of Nix Health - proprietary hydration algorithms built on the most comprehensive real-world hydration dataset ever assembled.

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nix Biosensors, the leading provider of real-time hydration monitoring technology, today announced the close of its $10M Series A, bringing total funding to $17 million. Investors include Shorewind Capital, Great Oaks Venture Capital, and White Road Investments (family office of CLIF Bar founders); Anne Wojcicki (23andMe); Len Blavatnik (Warner Music Group); and owners of the St. Louis Blues, Boston Celtics, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Legacy FC, and the Texas Rangers, among others.

The investment represents a powerful validation of what Nix has already built: proven sweat-sensing technology, trusted adoption across elite sports, military, labor, and consumer markets, and a uniquely valuable dataset built from real-world use. By measuring how individuals lose fluids and electrolytes across diverse activities and conditions, Nix has created the foundation for truly personalized hydration intelligence.

The funding will fuel Nix's next phase of growth across product development, data science, and market expansion. Central to that growth is Nix Health, a proprietary algorithmic hydration intelligence solution built on Nix's user-driven sweat data which is believed to be the most comprehensive field-based dataset of its kind. Designed to license directly into existing consumer health platforms without the need for a sweat sensor, Nix Health brings the science that has served professional athletes and laborers to the everyday consumer.

Bringing Nix Health's licensable hydration algorithm to the consumer health platforms used by millions of people every day is among the most significant growth priorities this funding unlocks. Rather than requiring users to adopt a new device, this embeds Nix's science directly into the platforms they already trust, dramatically expanding the reach of real-world hydration data. The funding also enables exploration of additional biomarkers detectable in sweat, among them lactate, cortisol, glucose, Vitamin D, testosterone, and estrogen, each a new dimension of real-time health intelligence that Nix is uniquely positioned to surface non-invasively.

"Emerging research is drawing a direct line between hydration and longevity, cognitive health, and disease prevention," said Meridith Cass, CEO and Founder. "The science points to hydration as a health metric on par with sleep with respect to its far-reaching health impact. Unlike sleep, however, hydration is immediately actionable. This funding allows us to bring that intelligence to a much larger audience through Nix Health."

"What attracted us to Nix was a real-world dataset that would be extraordinarily difficult to recreate," said Nick Fragnito, Founding Partner at Shorewind Capital. "Nix has spent years deploying its platform across sports, military, and labor, understanding exactly how human physiology responds in a wide range of environments. That gives the company a unique foundation for building personalized hydration intelligence that could not be accomplished in a lab."

As hydration becomes recognized as a foundational driver of longevity and performance, and as rising temperatures increase hydration risk across sports, labor, and everyday life, Nix is positioned at the center of that shift with the scientific credibility, proprietary data, and platform infrastructure to lead it.

For more information, visit nixbiosensors.com

Media Contact



Mackenzie Lynch | mackenzie@truecomms.com

About Nix Biosensors:



Nix is redefining how humans understand and act on their personal biology in real time, starting with hydration. Founded by Meridith Cass, Harvard Business School graduate and former VC, Nix's sweat-sensing technology serves athletes, military personnel, and workers across elite performance and occupational environments.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nix-biosensors-closes-series-a-to-bring-hydration-data-to-consumer-health-platforms-302878646.html

SOURCE Nix