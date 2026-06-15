Nirrin Technologies and S.T. Japan Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership for TALOS™ in Japan

Partnership expands access to next-generation protein quantitation technology across Japan's biopharmaceutical and life sciences markets

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nirrin Technologies, a developer of analytical tools designed to transform bioprocessing workflows, today announced the appointment of S.T. Japan as its exclusive distribution partner for the TALOS™ protein quantitation system in Japan.

S.T. Japan, a specialized provider of spectroscopic analysis technologies, analytical systems, and scientific instrumentation, will serve as the exclusive commercial representative for TALOS™ throughout Japan, providing local sales, technical support, and application expertise to customers in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and academic sectors. As part of the agreement, S.T. Japan will purchase a TALOS™ demonstration system, establishing local evaluation capabilities that will allow prospective customers throughout Japan to assess the technology using their own samples and workflows.

“Japan is one of the world’s leading centers for biopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing,” said Bryan Hassell, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nirrin Technologies. “S.T. Japan has built a strong reputation for helping customers adopt advanced analytical technologies through deep technical expertise and exceptional support. Their team’s enthusiasm for spectroscopy and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we introduce TALOS to the Japanese market. Together, we look forward to helping organizations simplify protein quantitation and accelerate bioprocess development and manufacturing.”

TALOS is a protein quantitation system designed to replace traditional variable pathlength UV workflows with a simpler fixed-path near-infrared measurement approach. By directly measuring absorption from the peptide backbone, TALOS enables rapid protein quantitation across a wide concentration range without dilution, protein-specific calibration models, extinction coefficient determination, or manual pathlength adjustment.

“We are excited to partner with Nirrin Technologies and introduce TALOS™ to customers throughout Japan,” said Takao Nakagawa, President, S.T. Japan. “TALOS™ represents a unique advancement in protein quantitation, enabling rapid, consistent measurements with operational simplicity. These capabilities make it particularly well-suited for modern bioprocessing workflows, from early process development through GMP manufacturing. As Japan’s biopharmaceutical industry continues to expand and evolve, TALOS™ has the potential to make a significant impact, driving efficiencies and reducing complexity across the drug development and manufacturing continuum. We look forward to helping customers evaluate and implement the technology across their organizations.”

For customers in Japan seeking information about TALOS™, please contact S.T. Japan or visit www.nirrin.tech/talos.

About Nirrin Technologies

Nirrin Technologies is transforming bioprocess analytics with proprietary High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy (HPTLS™) technology. Nirrin’s analytical instruments, including the TALOS™ protein quantitation system and Atlas™ real-time process monitoring platform, provide advanced analytical solutions for complex biologics and advanced therapies, helping biopharmaceutical organizations reduce workflow complexity, improve process understanding, and accelerate development and manufacturing. For more information, visit nirrin.tech and follow Nirrin on LinkedIn.

About S.T. Japan

S.T. Japan is a specialized provider of spectroscopic analysis technologies, analytical systems, and scientific instrumentation. The company serves customers across public research institutions, academic organizations, government agencies, and a broad range of industries, including life sciences and semiconductor manufacturing. Through its commitment to technical excellence and customer support, S.T. Japan helps organizations implement advanced analytical solutions that drive innovation and scientific discovery. Guided by its philosophy, "We Love Spectroscopy!", S.T. Japan is dedicated to advancing the use of spectroscopy across scientific and industrial applications. For more information, please contact sales@stjapan.co.jp

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Christine Quern

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