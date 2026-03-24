NImmune Biopharma to Present Novel Mechanistic, Efficacy and Translational Data on LANCL2-Targeting Therapeutics Supporting Significant Pipeline-in-a-Drug Potential at IMMUNOLOGY2026

Novel findings to be presented at IMMUNOLOGY2026 demonstrate efficacy of novel LANCL2-targeting therapeutics outperforming current psoriasis treatments in multiple mouse models

Newly discovered mechanisms in phagocytes and epithelial cells in combination with the well-established functional enhancement of Tregs provide LANCL2-mediated protection from inflammatory, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases

First-in-human clinical trial of NIM-1324 met all primary and secondary endpoints and validated LANCL2 target engagement using transcriptional signature in blood

Phase 2-ready NIM-1324 is a de-risked, safe and well-tolerated, oral, once‑daily, small molecule LANCL2 therapeutic with ulcerative colitis as lead indication and key follow-on indications including Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, providing a compelling and unparalleled pipeline in-a-drug potential

BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NImmune Biopharma (“NImmune”), a private late-stage precision inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company, will present first-ever preclinical and translational data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of LANCL2-targeting immunometabolic therapeutics for the treatment of psoriasis at IMMUNOLOGY2026, the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI), taking place April 15–19, 2026. The abstract, “Pharmacological activation of LANCL2 is a novel immunometabolic mechanism for the treatment of psoriasis,” will be presented among other peer‑reviewed scientific abstracts highlighting emerging research and therapeutic innovations in immunology.

The results highlight the potential of a LANCL2 immunometabolic platform, with oral NIM-1324 and topical omilancor demonstrating robust efficacy in multiple preclinical models of psoriasis by engaging downstream immune and metabolic pathways. LANCL2 therapeutics reprogram immune cell metabolism to enhance regulatory T‑cell (Treg)–mediated anti‑inflammatory functions, reduce pro‑inflammatory mediators, and increase apoptotic cell clearance and metabolism by phagocytes. Together, the findings support the potential of the LANCL2 pathway to deliver therapeutic benefit in a wide range of human diseases.

Oral NIM‑1324 is a de-risked next‑generation, once‑daily, small‑molecule LANCL2 therapeutic designed for systemic exposure. Novel data demonstrate that NIM-1324 significantly ameliorates disease severity and inflammation in multiple preclinical models of psoriasis. Importantly, pharmacological activation of LANCL2 reduced the production of pro‑inflammatory mediators in human blood cells derived from patients with psoriasis, providing translational evidence that the observed preclinical effects may extend to human disease biology.

Now operating as a new, wholly-dedicated clinical program and business venture founded by Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, NIM-1324 is a Phase 2-ready therapeutic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis with several follow-on indications for other inflammatory, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases—including Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease—also advancing at pace.

“Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease with a substantial impact on quality of life, and there remains an unmet clinical need for safer, more effective long-term treatment options,” said Dr. Bassaganya‑Riera, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of NImmune Biopharma. “What is particularly compelling about these findings is the consistency of benefit we continue to observe across a wide range of inflammatory, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases when the LANCL2 pathway is pharmacologically activated. By selectively enhancing immunoregulatory pathways rather than broadly suppressing the immune system, and uniquely reprogramming metabolism to maximize anti-inflammatory actions, LANCL2 therapeutics offer the potential for durable efficacy with an improved safety and tolerability profile.”

These results reflect more than two decades of sustained scientific collaboration and platform development led by Dr. Bassaganya‑Riera and colleagues. Through a unique collaborative scientific innovation ecosystem consisting of NImmune, BioTherapeutics, the NIMML Institute, and Dr. Bassaganya-Riera’s latest clinical program for the development of NIM-1324, transdisciplinary teams are identifying novel immunoregulatory mechanisms of action and accelerating the development of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics from discovery through clinical testing. This unique ecosystem that rapidly translates data into actionable R&D strategy has previously demonstrated significant clinical and commercial success having enabled the foundation of Landos Biopharma in 2017, a company that Dr. Bassaganya-Riera built from the ground up, took public (NASDAQ: LABP) in 2021 and was acquired by AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) in May 2024.

“This unique R&D ecosystem has yielded an expandable therapeutic pipeline of immunoregulatory drug candidates grounded in transformative scientific discoveries at the intersection of immunology and metabolism,” added Dr. Bassaganya‑Riera. “We are now seeing consistent signals of therapeutic efficacy across inflammatory bowel disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. These novel findings further support the science, clinical validation and commercial potential of LANCL2 activation, the pipeline-in-a-drug promise of NIM-1324 and the strength of a seasoned, transdisciplinary drug development team behind this innovative platform.”

About NImmune Biopharma

NImmune is a private late-stage precision inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company that leverages a proprietary A.I. platform to rapidly and capital efficiently develop novel best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Underpinned by the TITAN-X computational platform that utilizes advanced A.I., advanced computational modeling, and bioinformatics and biomedical research capabilities to pioneer innovation in the development and commercialization of novel best-in-class I&I therapies, NImmune’s business model enables the rapid and capital-efficient clinical development of high conviction drug candidates to New Drug Application (NDA) filing and commercialization. Additional information: www.NIMMUNEBIO.COM.

About NIMML

The NIMML Institute is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit foundation dedicated to combining advanced computational modeling using A.I. with translational research and clinical testing to accelerate development of the next wave of precision medicines for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The NIMML Institute applies its TITAN-X advanced A.I.-powered platform to large-scale transdisciplinary projects aimed at solving important public health problems through precision medicine. The Institute is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, please visit www.NIMML.org.

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