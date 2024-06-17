NImmune Biopharma
NImmune Biopharma Presents Positive First-in-Human Data of NIM-1324, a Phase 2 Candidate for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023 (#ACR23)
NImmune Biopharma will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting. ACR Convergence 2023 will take place from November 10-15, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, with NImmune’s poster presentation to take place on Tuesday, November 14 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am.
NImmune Biopharma Announces Positive Results of Omilancor in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s disease at the American College of Gastroenterology 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting
NImmune Biopharma, (“NImmune”), announced that it will present three abstracts, including final Phase 2 data for omilancor in active Ulcerative Colitis patients at the American College of Gastroenterology (“ACG”) 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting (“ACG 2023”).
NImmune Biopharma Provides Update on Omilancor Clinical Development Programs in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease
NImmune Biopharma today announced Phase 2 data on an approvable population of ulcerative colitis (UC) patients and its plans to initiate a registration directed global Phase 3 program for omilancor for the treatment of UC.
NImmune Biopharma Announces Precision Medicine Research Collaboration with NIMML Institute to Advance the Clinical Development of its LANCL Immunoregulatory Therapeutic Pipeline
NImmune Biopharma today announced the launch of a research collaboration with the NIMML Institute (“NIMML”), a nonprofit institute dedicated to the discovery of novel immune-mediated precision medicines.
Josep Bassaganya-Riera Launches NImmune Biopharma with Phase 3-Ready Clinical Candidate Omilancor for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease
NImmune Biopharma today announced its launch following the acquisition of omilancor, NIM-1324, and the entire LANCL portfolio of immunoregulatory therapeutic assets from Landos Biopharma, Inc.
