Nima Khadem Mohtaram Appointed Head of MedTech Initiatives at ventureLAB

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ventureLAB is proud to announce the appointment of Nima Khadem Mohtaram as Head of MedTech Initiatives, a pivotal step in advancing its mission of powering hardtech founders to build and scale globally competitive ventures that advance Canada’s knowledge-based economy. This appointment also reinforces ventureLAB’s three-pillar strategy to drive Canada’s leadership in the Semiconductor, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Medical Technology (MedTech) sectors.





With our MedTech Dry Lab located in Vaughan, Ontario, as a cornerstone resource for product development and testing, ventureLAB is at the forefront of supporting hardware-based medical technology startups. By providing access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, commercialization expertise, and thought leadership through its thriving network of ecosystem collaborators, ventureLAB leverages Canada’s unique strengths—its renowned research institutions and distinctive public health ecosystem. The commercialization of cutting-edge research will harness Canada’s ability to attract global talent and founders, while our Dry Lab—a resource unique to Canada—will further amplify this capability, enabling our founders to scale more rapidly and effectively.

“By focusing on these three strategic pillars, we are cementing ventureLAB’s role as a key driver of innovation and economic growth in Canada,” said Hugh Chow, CEO of ventureLAB. “Nima’s expertise will strengthen ventureLAB’s efforts to develop transformative solutions that will ultimately create jobs, retain talent and build a globally competitive ecosystem bringing more to Canada.”

Nima Khadem brings 15+ years of expertise in life sciences and medical technology, with significant contributions in technology development, commercialization strategies, and ecosystem building. A valuable member of the ventureLAB team since 2022, Nima is uniquely positioned to lead the MedTech pillar by fostering collaboration across Canada’s innovation ecosystem, driving healthcare innovation, thought leadership, attracting global talent, and improving healthcare outcomes worldwide.

“Having worked so closely with many MedTech entrepreneurs at ventureLAB, I’m honored to step into this newly created role to accelerate commercialization and forge key strategic partnerships,” said Nima Khadem Mohtaram, Head of MedTech Initiatives. “Canada has the talent and infrastructure to lead globally in medical innovation, and I am committed to empowering startups to deliver breakthrough health solutions that drive meaningful economic growth.”

In his new role, Nima will focus on building a cohesive and collaborative ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs in developing and scaling groundbreaking MedTech solutions. By working closely with valued partners such as Sterling Industries, the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI), Life Sciences Ontario, York Region, Medtech Canada, and the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct, which includes ventureLAB, City of Vaughan, York University and Mackenzie Health. ventureLAB continues to strengthen its role as a catalyst for innovation and commercialization in the MedTech sector.

This appointment underscores ventureLAB’s unwavering dedication to advancing innovation through collaboration. By bridging the gap between industry, academia, and government, ventureLAB is empowering founders to create intellectual property, attract global talent, and build scalable solutions that address critical challenges in the MedTech sector, creating sustainable impact locally and globally.

About ventureLAB

ventureLAB is a leading global founder community for hardware technology and enterprise software companies in Canada. Located at the heart of Ontario’s innovation corridor in York Region, ventureLAB is part of one of the biggest and most diverse tech communities in Canada. Our initiatives focused on raising capital, talent retention, commercializing technology and IP, and customer acquisition have enabled thousands of companies to create over 7,100 jobs and raise more than $420 million in investment capital. ventureLAB is powering hardtech founders to build and scale globally competitive ventures that advance Canada’s knowledge-based economy.

