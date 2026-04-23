Niagen Bioscience to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2026. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Investor Conference Call:

A live webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time) to discuss Niagen Bioscience’s first quarter financial results and provide a general business update.

To listen to the webcast, or to view the earnings press release and its accompanying financial exhibits, please visit the Investor Relations section of Niagen Bioscience’s website at www.niagenbioscience.com. The toll-free dial-in information for this call is 1 (833) 461-5787 with Conference ID: 828848803.

The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 6, 2026, to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 6, 2027.

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 (833) 461-5787

Conference ID: 828848803

Webcast link: Niagen Bioscience First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen™ Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Niagen@kcsa.com