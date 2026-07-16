Niagen Bioscience Appoints Abhijit Kale, Ph.D., as Senior Director of Global External Research

Scientific leader with deep expertise in NAD+ biology, aging research, and global research partnerships to lead the Company's expanding Niagen Research Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced the appointment of Abhijit Kale, Ph.D., as Senior Director of Global External Research, effective July 20, 2026.

Dr. Kale will lead Niagen Bioscience's Global Niagen Research Program, overseeing the Company's worldwide network of academic and clinical research collaborations while helping shape its scientific research strategy. In this role, he will work closely with leading investigators to advance new discoveries in NAD+ biology, healthy aging and age-related health, further strengthening Niagen Bioscience's position as the world's leading scientific authority in NAD+ research.

"Science informs our strategy and our messaging, not the other way around,” said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. “We are excited for Abhijit to help deepen our collaborations with leading researchers worldwide and further advance our understanding of the fascinating science of NAD+."

Dr. Kale brings more than a decade of experience spanning aging biology, translational science and external scientific partnerships. Most recently, he served as a Scientific Review Officer at Hevolution Foundation, where he helped evaluate more than 600 research proposals and contributed funding recommendations across a $1 billion global longevity research portfolio. Previously, he held scientific leadership roles at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Deciduous Therapeutics and LevitasBio, building extensive collaborations across academia, biotechnology companies, CROs and nonprofit research organizations. Dr. Kale earned his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and has authored 16 publications, including foundational research on NAD+ biology and aging.

"Scientific discovery has always been driven by collaboration," said Abhijit Kale, Ph.D., Senior Director of Global External Research at Niagen Bioscience. "Niagen Bioscience has built an exceptional global research ecosystem, and I am excited to work alongside leading investigators to expand our understanding of NAD+ biology and help translate groundbreaking science into meaningful advances for human health."

The Niagen Research Program is one of the largest and most established scientific collaboration initiatives in the healthspan field. Through the program, independent investigators from world-renowned institutions such as Mayo Clinic, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Harvard University, MIT, and Cambridge University have historically requested Niagen, the Company’s flagship patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, for their pre-clinical and clinical research on NAD+ biology. The program provides oral food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen material, scientific collaboration, and technical support. Today, the program supports more than 175 ongoing and developing research studies, with 45+ being peer-reviewed published clinical studies on Niagen to date, over 90% of which are completely independent.

Research to date spans healthy aging, metabolism, mitochondrial function, cognitive and cardiovascular health, inflammation, rare diseases, and other areas where NAD+ biology plays a critical role. The program has also expanded the field through pioneering research in indications such as Peripheral Artery Disease and Ataxia Telangiectasia.

Under Dr. Kale's leadership, Niagen Bioscience plans to further expand the Global External Research Program to support emerging areas of NAD+ science, including pharmaceutical-grade Niagen injections and infusions, topical applications, and novel research on other NAD+ precursors.

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in healthy aging and NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen™ Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription. NAD Pharmaceuticals Corp., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing therapies for accelerated aging and rare genetic diseases, is conducting research on NB4168, a differentiated molecule.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “projects,” “continue,” “would” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Global External Research Program and its future expansion, as well as the company's future research strategy; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Niagen@kcsa.com