Nexus Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Tacrolimus Injection

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Tacrolimus Injection 5 mg/mL. Nexus’ Tacrolimus Injection is the first and only vial that will be available.





“We are pleased to share the FDA approval of Tacrolimus Injection. Tacrolimus is a critical treatment option for patients requiring immunosuppressive therapy, enhancing their quality of life, and reducing the risk of organ rejection,” says Usman Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer at Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC. “We are proud to provide another reliable and effective treatment that supports successful patient outcomes and overall healthcare efficiency.”

Tacrolimus Injection 5 mg/mL (Single-Dose Vial) in a 10-pack will be launching soon.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

