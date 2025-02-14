SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Tacrolimus Injection

February 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Tacrolimus Injection 5 mg/mL. Nexus’ Tacrolimus Injection is the first and only vial that will be available.


“We are pleased to share the FDA approval of Tacrolimus Injection. Tacrolimus is a critical treatment option for patients requiring immunosuppressive therapy, enhancing their quality of life, and reducing the risk of organ rejection,” says Usman Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer at Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC. “We are proud to provide another reliable and effective treatment that supports successful patient outcomes and overall healthcare efficiency.”

Tacrolimus Injection 5 mg/mL (Single-Dose Vial) in a 10-pack will be launching soon.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Contacts

Grace Conroy
gconroy@nexuspharma.net
847-527-7490

Illinois Regulatory FDA Approvals
Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Approvals
Roche’s Evrysdi Becomes First Pill Cleared for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
February 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Approvals
Pfizer Continues Cancer Rally as Adectris Label Expands to Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
February 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Minimal Clip Art Collage. Pop Vector Design Composition with bright bold geometric shapes, halftone objects for ad, animation etc
Approvals
SpringWorks Wins FDA Nod for Neurofibromatosis Drug, Tees Up Challenge to AstraZeneca
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Medical doctor challenge concept and medicine challenges idea as a physician or pharmacist standing in a desert with medication symbols as a healthcare symbol with 3D illustration elements.
Drug Delivery
Explainer: The Thriving Shadow Market of GLP-1s for Weight Loss
February 11, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves