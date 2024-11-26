Nexus Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Methylene Blue Injection, USP

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ANDA--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Methylene Blue Injection, USP. Methylene Blue is an oxidation-reduction agent that offers treatment of acquired methemoglobinemia.





“We are pleased to strengthen the supply of an AP-rated and TIAA compliant Methylene Blue Injection,” says Sridhar Desikan, Chief Scientific Officer at Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “The addition of Methylene Blue to our portfolio further emphasizes Nexus’ persistent ambition to provide life-saving medicine to those who need it most.”

Methylene Blue Injection, USP 50 mf/10 mL (5 mg/mL) (0.5%) will be available in cartons of five 10 mL Single-dose Vials.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Contacts



Grace Conroy

gconroy@nexuspharma.net

847-527-7490