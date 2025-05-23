Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Methylene Blue Injection

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC proudly announces the launch of Methylene Blue Injection, USP. Methylene Blue Injection is indicated for the treatment of methemoglobinemia – a condition that affects the blood’s ability to carry oxygen.

“The launch represents a vital addition to Nexus’ growing portfolio of life-saving and difficult-to-manufacture medications,” said Usman Ahmed, CEO of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “Methylene Blue is a critical drug in emergency care, and we’re proud to contribute to the FDA-approved supply.”

Nexus’ Methylene Blue is available in cartons of five, single-dose 10 mL vials (5 mg/mL) (0.5%). Order through your Wholesaler or from Customer Service at (888) 806-4606.

Unit of Sale NDC: 14789-0119-05

- Cencora – 10299117

- Cardinal – 5982525

- McKesson – 3029428

- Morris & Dickson – 609628

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

