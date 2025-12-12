NeXtGen™ Biologics Secures Favorable Outcome in Inter-Partes Patent Review

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeXtGen Biologics is pleased to report that the USPTO declined to initiate Inter Partes Review (“IPR”), following the filing by RegenX Science of two IPR Petitions in February 2025 requesting the cancellation of certain claims in NeXtGen’s US Patent Nos. 10,617,790 and 11,660,376, leaving the patents intact and fully enforceable. RegenX Science was formerly a licensee under these patents.

“True innovation to transform patient lives is at the heart of NeXtGen’s mission. Its patented NeoMatriX® Wound Matrix is a state-of-the-art solution for patients suffering from chronic and difficult to heal wounds,” said Jonelle Toothman, NeXtGen Biologics co-founder and CEO. “I want to thank Patent-Arts and the team at Duane Morris for their commitment to securing our technology for use in caring for patients.”

This outcome solidifies the strength of the Company's patents as the foundation of NeXtGen’s platform technology. The first of its kind, NeXtGen’s NeoMatriX® wound care product is an FDA cleared medical device. Where other products and the “standard of care” procedures failed to achieve wound closure, NeoMatriX has been successful in addressing many types of chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers (avoiding amputations), post-Mohs procedures, and some challenging surgical wounds.

NeXtGen is looking ahead to the expansion of its patent portfolio and product offerings. Future indications being explored include use in plastic surgery, orthopedic (tendon and bone), cardiovascular, and neurosurgical applications.

To invest or learn more about NeXtGen™ Biologics, visit nextgenbiologics.com. Interested investors can contact Jonelle Toothman at 904-599-3264 or jltoothman@nextgenbiologics.com.

Each year, 12 million U.S. patients suffer traumatic lacerations treated in the ER and 250 million people worldwide undergo surgical incisions. Chronic wounds affect 6.5 million people. In many cases, these conditions carry risk of scar formation, adhesions, incomplete remodeling, and infection. NeXtGen is introducing what it believes to be a truly “next generation” platform technology for wound care and related regenerative technologies. NeoMatriX® Wound MatriX: Our first indication is in the wound care market, where we will be targeting acute wounds such as surgical wounds, trauma wounds, burns and lacerations, as well as chronic wounds.

About NeXtGen Biologics, Inc.

Headquartered in Alachua, FL, NeXtGen Biologics is a medical device company with a suite of patents covering an extracellular matrix (ECM) platform technology derived from the axolotl. Leveraging expertise in medical devices and breakthrough tissue technologies, the company is developing advanced solutions to address complex challenges in wound care, trauma, plastic surgery, cardiovascular disease, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

Contact: Jonelle Toothman, 904-599-3264, jltoothman@nextgenbiologics.com