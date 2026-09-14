NEXTBIOMEDICAL Marks Its Largest-Ever Presence at CIRSE 2026 with Exhibition Booth and Learning Center, Highlighting Global Clinical Evidence

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTBIOMEDICAL, a medical device company specializing in innovative therapeutic solutions, participated in CIRSE 2026, the annual congress of the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from September 5 to 9. The company operated an exhibition booth and a large-scale Learning Center showcasing its embolic agents, Nexsphere™ and Nexsphere-F™.

CIRSE is one of Europe's largest congresses dedicated to interventional radiology, with a history spanning more than 40 years. The annual event brings together physicians, researchers, and industry professionals from around the world to share the latest research findings and clinical experience. CIRSE 2026 attracted approximately 7,000 attendees and featured more than 700 presentations.

NEXTBIOMEDICAL had its largest exhibition presence at CIRSE to date, featuring a large-scale Learning Center alongside its exhibition booth. Held over three days, the Learning Center brought together seven leading KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) from the U.S., Germany, Japan, and other countries as speakers across 11 sessions. The program featured presentations and discussions on the latest research findings and clinical experience across a range of embolization procedures, including musculoskeletal embolization (MSKE), genicular artery embolization (GAE), uterine artery embolization (UAE), and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE). Hands-on sessions with the products were also offered, allowing physicians to work directly with Nexsphere and Nexsphere-F.

The Learning Center also highlighted key clinical findings demonstrating the potential of Nexsphere and Nexsphere-F across a broad range of applications.

For Nexsphere, presentations included long-term follow-up data from uterine artery embolization (UAE) as well as clinical results in patients with liver cancer. These findings pointed to the potential for broader use of Nexsphere across vascular embolization procedures, extending beyond uterine conditions to liver cancer embolization.

For Nexsphere-F, the program highlighted its expanding use in musculoskeletal embolization (MSKE) across a range of joint types, with clinical cases spanning the knee, hip, and shoulder. These included challenging hip embolization cases as well as clinical applications in patients with persistent pain following total knee arthroplasty (TKA), demonstrating the potential for broader applications across musculoskeletal conditions.

Dr. Yuji Okuno, widely recognized as a pioneer in embolization for arthritis, shared his clinical experience with Nexsphere-F across a range of joint conditions. Dr. Okuno reported using Nexsphere-F in approximately 1,000 patients to date, with no serious adverse events related to its use observed among these patients. He also noted that Nexsphere-F is used as a primary embolic agent for embolization for arthritis at Okuno Clinic in Japan.

Dr. Osman Ahmed of the Joint & Vascular Institute in the United States presented his clinical experience with genicular artery embolization (GAE) in patients with osteoarthritis. Prof. Federico Collettini of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin presented clinical evidence on musculoskeletal embolization (MSKE) and shared clinical cases of GAE in post-TKA patients, while Prof. Florian Fleckenstein of the same institution presented on the "MSKE Multidisciplinary Approach," highlighting the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to MSKE. Other global KOLs also shared clinical experience with Nexsphere-F in tendinopathy and other joint conditions, further demonstrating its potential for broader applications across the field of musculoskeletal embolization.

The clinical cases presented at CIRSE 2026 demonstrated the expanding range of applications for Nexsphere and Nexsphere-F, drawing interest from both physicians and global medical device companies. During the congress, NEXTBIOMEDICAL also held in-depth business discussions with multiple global medical device companies on potential business collaboration to support Nexsphere-F's entry into the U.S. market.

Beyond a simple distribution agreement, NEXTBIOMEDICAL is pursuing a strategic partnership with a global company that has expertise in musculoskeletal embolization (MSKE) as well as established sales, distribution, and clinical networks in the U.S. Under this strategy, the company aims to enter the U.S. market on the strength of Nexsphere-F's clinical data and broad range of applications, combining them with a partner's local commercial and clinical capabilities to strengthen market penetration and business growth.

A clinical trial of Nexsphere-F for FDA approval is currently underway, with approximately 80% of the target patient enrollment completed and the trial progressing as planned. NEXTBIOMEDICAL plans to successfully complete the trial and obtain FDA approval, accelerating its entry into the U.S. market and further global expansion.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextbiomedical-marks-its-largest-ever-presence-at-cirse-2026-with-exhibition-booth-and-learning-center-highlighting-global-clinical-evidence-302877368.html

SOURCE NEXTBIOMEDICAL CO., LTD.