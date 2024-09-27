Press release, Helsinki, 27 September 2024 at 10 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives Order for NBS System 5 in Finland

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) has received order from a Finnish hospital for an NBS System 5. The customer is new to Nexstim.

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is indicated for non-invasive mapping of the primary motor cortex of the brain to its cortical gyrus. The system provides information that may be used in the assessment of the primary motor cortex for pre-procedural planning. This specific NBS system also includes therapy software, allowing the system to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Nexstim was founded in Finland, and we are happy to have a steadily growing customer base in our home market to better support the local treatment needs. Our roots that lie in Finnish scientific and clinical research are still an integral part of our values. Glad to welcome a new hospital to our user community.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

