SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NEXGEL to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 24th

March 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on March 24, 2025. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: March 24, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: 1-800-245-3047 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9765 (International)
Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through April 3, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921(U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11158402. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
Nexgel@KCSA.com

Pennsylvania Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong