NEXGEL to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference on October 19-21

LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference being held at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California, on October 19-21, 2025.

LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference Details:

Presentation Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. P.T.

Location: Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA in Track 4

Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Nexgel@KCSA.com

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Nexgel@KCSA.com