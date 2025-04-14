Nexalin Technology Secures USPTO Patent for Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) Technology in Treating Substance Use Disorders

Patent Approval Reinforces Nexalin’s Leadership in Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation for Addiction Treatment

HOUSTON, TX, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially granted its patent titled “Alternating Current Dynamic Frequency Stimulation Method for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD).”

This milestone further strengthens Nexalin’s intellectual property portfolio and affirms the potential of its proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology, a non-invasive and drug-free solution designed to aid individuals struggling with substance use disorders (SUDs), including opioid use disorder (OUD), alcohol use disorder (AUD), and stimulant addiction such as cocaine and methamphetamine dependence. By applying non-invasive deep-brain stimulation at dynamic frequencies, DIFS™ technology may help regulate neural pathways linked to addiction and withdrawal symptoms, offering an alternative treatment pathway for individuals seeking recovery.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, remarked, “Securing this patent grant from the USPTO is a significant achievement for Nexalin as we continue to push the boundaries of non-invasive brain stimulation. Substance use disorders remain one of the greatest public health challenges worldwide, and our DIFS™ technology has the potential to introduce a transformative approach to treatment. With this official patent in place, we are further cementing our role as pioneers in the field of addiction and mental health therapy with a safe and effective brain-based treatment. Chronic relapse among individuals with substance use disorders is often driven by underlying anxiety, depression, and persistent cravings. Our DIFS™ technology is designed to address these core symptoms through targeted neuromodulation. By potentially alleviating anxiety and depression, DIFS™ may also reduce the cravings that lead to relapse—offering a promising pathway to improved treatment outcomes and long-term recovery.”

Millions of individuals worldwide are affected by substance use disorders, including opioid dependency, alcoholism, and stimulant abuse. While traditional treatment methods such as medication-assisted therapy (MAT) and behavioral interventions exist, they come with accessibility issues, pharmaceutical dependency, and potential side effects. Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology represents a forward-thinking alternative, aiming to ease withdrawal symptoms and support long-term recovery without the risks associated with conventional therapies.

David Owens, CMO of Nexalin Technology, added, “Addressing the addiction crisis requires new, effective, and non-invasive treatment options. The official granting of this patent confirms the innovative nature of our DIFS™ technology and underscores its potential impact on addiction treatment. Nexalin remains dedicated to advancing non-invasive solutions that meet pressing medical needs, and this patent approval marks another step in our mission to redefine care standards in addiction and mental health treatment.”

This patent joins Nexalin’s expanding intellectual property portfolio, which includes groundbreaking developments in non-invasive neuromodulation for addiction, mental health, and neurological disorders. As the Company continues to refine its innovative treatment solutions, Nexalin remains committed to delivering breakthrough technologies that improve patient care and transform recovery strategies.

For more information about Nexalin Technology and its innovative medical technology solutions, visit www.nexalin-usa.com.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

